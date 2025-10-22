ANANTHA KATHA – SOME TALES NEVER END Comes to the Stein Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eminent Odissi exponent Guru Ranjana Gauhar will bring Bismillah Khan Yuva Puruskar awardee Vinod Kevin Bachan of the Sangeet Natak Akademi in a solo Odissi recital titled Anantha Katha – Some Tales Never End on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025 at 7:00 pm at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The performance brings to life the timeless spirit of Indian mythology and classical dance — exploring eternal narratives through rhythm, movement, and emotion.

Rooted in the Guru–Shishya parampara, Anantha Katha embodies continuity and evolution within the Odissi tradition. Drawing from the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, the fierce compassion of Goddess Durga, and the unwavering devotion of Sita, the recital celebrates the enduring resonance of stories that transcend time. Interwoven with the Pallavi, Odissi's hallmark of pure dance, the presentation highlights how rhythm and tradition are passed faithfully from one generation to the next.

Reflecting on her disciple's performance, Guru Ranjana Gauhar said, “Anantha Katha is not merely a performance — it is a celebration of continuity. The stories of our gods, goddesses, and heroines live on through memory, tradition, and dance. Through Pallavi and Abhinaya, Vinod reflects how this eternal stream of storytelling continues to inspire and evolve, yet remains rooted in our great tradition.”

Sharing his thoughts, Vinod Kevin Bachan said, “To present Anantha Katha under the guidance of my Guru is both humbling and inspiring. These stories are not confined to mythology — they mirror our lives, our struggles, and our devotion. I hope the audience experiences the same sense of timeless connection that Odissi has given me.”

From the legacy of Guru Mayadhar Raut to Guru Ranjana Gauhar and now to Vinod Kevin Bachan, Anantha Katha continues the unbroken chain of storytelling through dance — proving that some tales indeed never end.