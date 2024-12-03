Video: In Rehearsal For FROZEN  at the Theatre Under The Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Under The Stars was one of only a handful of theatres across the country chosen by Disney to create one of the first regional productions of Frozen. The new staging and designs will feature all the magic of this iconic musical and allow audiences to experience Arendelle in a whole new way. Frozen runs December 10 through 29 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Check out rehearsal video here!

Dive into the enchanted tale of Frozen, where two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, are separated by a powerful, icy spell. As Arendelle falls under an endless winter, brave Anna, along with the fearless Kristoff, the hilarious Olaf, and loyal Sven, embarks on a daring quest to reunite with Elsa and save their kingdom. Will the warmth of sisterhood break the frozen curse? See the story you love told in a whole new way by a fabulous cast of performers.

Leading the cast are Jenna Lee Rosen as “Elsa,” Cailen Fu as “Anna,” Fergie Philippe as “Kristoff,” Mark Ivy as “Olaf” and Manuel Stark Santos as “Hans.” Also in the cast are Ben Lurye as “Weselton,” and Tyler Ray Lewis and Sarah Sachi as “Pabbie” and “Bulda.”

Joining them in the ensemble are: Mike Baerga, Ben Chavez, Evin Johnson, Kelly Lomonte, Courtney Markowitz, Miles Marmolejo, Alex Quirreh, Rebecca Russell, Yasmine Sumiyoshi, Braden Tanner, Cassandra Zepeda and Teresa Zimmerman.

Additionally, students from both TUTS Education programs — TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River — are given the opportunity to audition for many of TUTS Mainstage shows throughout the season. Frozen features many of the talented students who are part of these programs in the Teen Ensemble.

The Teen Ensemble includes: Amelia Butterfras, Aria Carr, Mollie Diaz, Haley Griffin, Nicole Hiemstra, Julian Lammey, Asher Phelps, Abby Yadan, Riley Korfhage, Gavin Cabote, Will Merkle, Tessa Garcia, Zoe White, Jake Hurst, Khalid Trent, Matthew Call and Kaavya Rajarathnam.

Joining Knechtges on the production are: Music Director, Stephen W. Jones; Scenic Designer, Tim Mackabee; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Jason Lyons; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj: Puppetry Design: Afsaneh Aayani; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Production Stage Manager, Amy Ramsdell and Associate Director, Kyle Craig Bogard. Casting for Frozen is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Laura Peete.

