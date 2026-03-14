Video: First Look at Alley Theatre's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

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Check out a first-look video at Alley Theatre's The Importance of Being Earnest, running through March 29 at the Hubbard Theatre.

The production of Oscar Wilde's famous play features Candy Buckley (Lady Bracknell), Elizabeth Bunch (Miss Prism), Dylan Godwin (Algernon Moncrieff), Chris Hutchison (Merriman), Melissa Molano (Cecily Cardew), Amelia Pedlow (Gwendolen Fairfax), Spencer Plachy (Lane/ Canon Chasuble), and Christopher Salazar (John Worthing).

The creative team includes Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Brandon Clark (assistant stage manager), Melanie Chen Cole (sound design), Michael Locher (Alley Theatre’s Director of Design), Rob Melrose (director), Adam Noble (fight director and intimacy specialist), Jocelyn A. Thompson (stage manager), Alejo Vietti (costume design), and Molly Wetzel (dialect coach).

Check out a first look at the production here!