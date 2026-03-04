Review: THE GREAT GATSBY at Broadway at The Hobby Center

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE GREAT GATSBY musical, which is currently at the Hobby Center through March 8th, is the touring version of the show running on Broadway. It’s billed as a high-energy jazz-and-pop adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel about class wars and tragic love in the ‘20s. The production is a wonder of design that integrates digital projections with real Art Deco set pieces, and it provides a bright array of period-perfect glitzy costumes. The singing and dancing are great, but the show itself seems to miss the point of the brooding novel, and instead is intent on simply “bringing the party.” It’s fun, but it is also frivolous! It’s more tap than tragedy, but it still dazzles in display.

The book is full of mysteries, unspoken judgements, and a vicious sense of classism mixed with ruthless self-preservation, and there is not a lot of this present in this interpretation, brought to life by Kait Kerrigan's book, Jason Howland's music, and Fitzgerald-inspired lyrics by Nathan Tysen. Mysterious Jay Gatsby is simply a love-struck guy doing it all for his gal, and the Daisy and Gatsby affair just seems like bad timing rather than tragic destiny. The show expands our view beyond just the narrator’s, but that may be more of a liability than a benefit. There are some fun party numbers, pretty ballads, and a couple of character beats that work extremely well, but it all just feels like watered-down moonshine in the end.

Jake David Smith makes for a surprisingly sweet Jay Gatsby, and his voice is as pretty as his figure when he breaks down in act two. He’s certainly a charming guy, but he lacks real enigma. Senzel Ahmady has the pipes to blow out every number, and she makes a Daisy that you end up rooting for. Leanne Robinson is a gorgeous Jordan Baker, and she is delightful to watch when she sings or dances. Joshua Grosso comes closest to capturing his literary alter ego, Nick Carraway. He has a real soul, and his mixed feelings about the “West Egg crew” come through plainly and with precision. Joshua is the real deal! Will Branner is a decidedly bratty version of Tom Buchanan, but his steely profile and well-delivered songs are on point. Lila Coogan plays Myrtle, and her speaking voice reminded me of Audrey from LITTLE SHOP, but she is the best belter in this entire ensemble. Edward Staudenmayer makes for a deliciously ominous Meyer Wolfsheim and gets the jazziest number in the show to open Act Two. He’s the MVP of character actors in THE GREAT GATSBY. Tally Sessions as George Wilson is sweet, something I never expected out of his character. He has a nice operatic timbre. The ensemble is truly talented, and they execute the party numbers with a hint of Fosse flair and a sparkle.

On the technical end of things, you really couldn’t ask for more. Paul Tate Depoo III’s “physical combined with digital” set makes a stunning backdrop from start to finish. Linda Cho’s costumes are divine and truly capture the era in a stylized, theatrical way. Come for the set, come for the clothes, come for the glitz and glamour. This is a big splashy musical that is a joy to see come to life technically. Marc Bruni’s direction is light and breezy, and he makes the evening feel like a couple of shots of champagne.

Overall, this isn’t THE GREAT GATSBY that I fell in love with in a high school English class. The book amazed me with tragic figures who seemed to drown each other in excess, and here we get a much lighter tone, paired with song and dance routines. THE GREAT GATSBY has always had a cinematic feel, but did it ever really feel like a musical? This production owes more to the Baz Luhrmann film than the F. Scott Fitzgerald book, but some audiences may prefer that. I like my parties to have a point, but not everyone demands that. And no matter what, the view is dazzling, and these performers are up to the hoofing and singing you expect. It’s a good musical, but not a great GATSBY.

THE GREAT GATSBY runs through March 8th at the Hobby Center. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE HOBBY CENTER series. Valet and self-parking are available, and there is an on-site restaurant, but reservations are encouraged. The show runs just over two and a half hours, and has a fifteen-minute intermission. Unique to this tour is a live orchestra augmented by local Houston musicians.

Image is of Eric Anderson in the Broadway Production

