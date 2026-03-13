BROTHER ANDREW to be Presented at George Theater

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Experience the world-premiere musical Brother Andrew at George Theater. This World premiere musical is directed by A.D. Player at the George Theater’s’ Executive Artistic Director Jayme McGhan.

This A.D. Players’ original play is inspired by the New York Times bestseller book, God’s Smuggler, written by Brother Andrew and John and Elizabeth Sherrill. Born in the Netherlands in 1928, Brother Andrew grew up in the shadow of war. One child of six in a poor family, he enlisted and fought in the Indonesian National Revolution, the killings of which impacted him significantly and brought him to the Lord. After training to become a missionary in Scotland, Brother Andrew visited a student festival in Warsaw where he was told by a Christian bookstore owner that the Soviet Union suffered from lack of Bibles. The Dutchman from then on dedicated himself to bringing God’s Word to endangered places, often risking his life to do so, getting past guards and border control. God’s protection of this faithful servant in his journey beyond the Iron Curtain is seen within this incredible play, made especially vivid with original music written by American progressive rock icon Neal Morse.

This cast includes Tyler Brunner*, Jake Cummings, Cara DeGaish, Brad Goertz, Jared Guidry, Paige Klase, Shondra Marie*, Daniel Z. Miller*, Werner Richmond*, Veda Salinas, Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Christian Simon, Macie Speer, Claire Marie Spencer*.

The rest of the production creative team includes Jason Hart (Music Director), Kyle Craig-Bogard (Choreographer), Hannah E. Smith (Stage manager), John Santillan (Costume Designer), David Palmer (Lighting Designer), Charly Topper (Properties Designer), Michael Mullins (Projection and Scenic Designer).

Brother Andrew will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, April 1st, and Thursday, April 2nd, with the official opening on Friday, April 3rd. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until Sunday, April 26th, 2026.

There will be a sensory friendly performance for adults impacted by disabilities that may preclude them from fully enjoying a typical performance on April 22nd at 10am as well as a relaxed performance on April 22nd at 7:30pm.

Special Events include: College Night on April 8th, college students get a $15 ticket and receive a concession voucher! Book Club Night on April 15th, read the book and then come discuss with us before the story unfolds live on stage!