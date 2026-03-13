TUTS Will Stage HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION with Houston's Young Talent

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TUTS Education will invite audiences to journey to the underworld in an electrifying student production of Hadestown: Teen Edition, brought to life by a cast of rising young performers. This bold, jazz-infused folk opera showcases the incredible artistry, passion, and dedication of Houston's most talented students in a reimagined telling of the Tony Award-winning musical.

“This production is a powerful reminder that the future of musical theatre is already here,” said TUTS Director of Education Adavion Wayne. “Hadestown: Teen Edition challenges our students vocally, emotionally, and artistically, and they rise to that challenge in extraordinary ways. Audiences will witness not just a performance, but the emergence of the next generation of storytellers.”

Performed entirely by student artists, Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell's celebrated Broadway hit, specially modified for teen performers and family audiences. This haunting and hopeful myth follows Orpheus on his epic journey to the underworld as he fights to reclaim the love of Eurydice from the powerful Hades. With its soulful score and timeless story of love, sacrifice, and resilience, Hadestown: Teen Edition offers audiences a fresh and inspiring perspective—told through the voices of the next generation of musical theatre stars.

To spotlight even more emerging talent, the production features two student casts. Each cast will take the stage in two of the performances, giving audiences multiple opportunities to see these exceptional young artists shine.

The student casts of Hadestown: Teen Edition are:

CAST A: Ethan Dominguez as “Orpheus,” Sophia Von Koschembahr as “Eurydice,” Harmony McGowen as “Hermes,” Daniel Percy as “Hades,” Maryam Zaafran as “Persephone,” Valeria Rivas as “Fate 1,” Riley Johnson as “Fate 2,” and Ellie Martinez as “Fate 3.”

CAST B: Nathan Bryant as “Orpheus,” Sarah Pizzitola as “Eurydice,” Jaxidell Acevedo as “Hermes,” Evan DeBord as “Hades,” Filipa Dias as “Persephone,” Abeer Siddiqui as “Fate 1,” Lily Dailey as “Fate 2,” and Makenzie Walker-Pearson as “Fate 3.”

Rounding out both casts in the Ensemble are: August Adams, Raya Astrich, Courtney Aweh, Margaret Bell, Addyson Boerger, Brett Bowling, Adrian Cantu, Isabella Choto, Dani Clark, Alexsandra Cullather, Marissa Dickinson, Alana Dolan, Avonlea Evers, Finley Franco, Allie Fogt, Caroline Gomez, Carolyn Gonzales, Callan Hall, Kayla Halpin, Sadie Hamon, Jonathan Hark, Drake Harvie, Madeleine Harvin, Reagan Hough, George Izu, Caidyn Jones, Randi Kordish, Julia Labib, Lana Leidecker, Sarah Leal, Lacey Loocke, Clara Marcks, Katia Marquez, Landyn McMickle, Jasper Mumme, Daisey Parchmont, Simon Pickard, Isaiah Pitre, Scarlett Salazar, Ryan Schemhil, Clara Shedd, Emma Talamantez, Annie Tang, Joseph Tang, Sophia Thatcher, Niko Tourloukis, Emmy Vacek, Anchor Waggoner, and Maddie Wrobleski.

Roshunda Jones-Koumba, winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Excellence in Education, will direct Hadestown: Teen Edition. Joining her on the creative team are: Denzel Taylor as Choreographer; Stephen Hudson as Music Director; Cassidy Stanley as Lighting Designer; as Sound Designer; Colleen Grady as Costume Designer and Maria Vargas Atencio as Production Stage Manger.