VIDEO: Get a First Look at Rehearsals for ROCK OF AGES at Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars is presenting Rock of Ages! Leading off the cast is Justin Matthew Sargent as "Drew" and Diana Huey as "Sherrie." Joining them are Steven Bogard as "Dennis," Justin Collette as "Lonny," Brian Mathis as "Hertz," Nicole Powell as "Mother/Justice," Drew Redington as "Franz/Dance Captain," Brett Stoelker as "Father/Stacee Jaxx," and Teresa Zimmermann as "Regina/Candi." Miles Marmolejo and Emily Tanner will serve as swings.

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are Austin Colburn, Alex Cruz, Karma Jenkins, Tracy Sokat, Ryan Winkler and Ricardo Zayas.

Check out a rehearsal video below!