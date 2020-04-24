Theater Pro Johann Dela Fuente Holds Online Class 'Theatre Playtime for Kids'

"It can be boring or sad nowadays with what is happening to the world, but a bit of 'theater glitter' can liven up the day and make your kids learn something awesome and have fun at the same time!" - Dramaversity.com

Theater actor Johann dela Fuente (Spelling Bee, Shrek) will lead an exciting session where your kid can engage in theater games, sing along to songs, dance to Broadway hits, and have loads of fun with fellow young learners.

Dramaversity.com, an online drama academy, is hosting Johann's "Theatre Playtime for Kids," a 45-minute class for 5-9 years old or younger (parents may join, too!), on 1 May 2020, at 9 p.m. CST. REGISTER HERE.

"The class will introduce the joy of theater to little kids, most especially now that parents are trying to find worthwhile activities for their kids. So why not explore theater!" Johann said.

Johann, who is from Manila, Philippines, has been doing theater since he was 18. He's a multi-hyphenated professional: a singer, dancer, actor, vocal coach, choreographer, events director, and hair and makeup designer. He has won a couple of BroadwayWorld Awards in hair and makeup design.

As a theater teacher, he has 20 years of experience in teaching musical theater for kids, teens, and adults.

Launched in 2018, Dramaversity.com aims to offer students of all ages access to topnotch drama training from any computer or smart device, anywhere in the world.

"I know of students who live in small communities and students who are home-schooled. Taking a performing arts class for them is not an option. Unfortunately, there are schools everywhere having to cut back funding, and the performing arts is always the first to go," Scot Pankey, a theater teacher in Houston, Texas, and Dramaversity.com founder, told BroadwayWorld in a previous interview.

"Those students need an outlet to be able to express themselves...Dramaversity is a great way to find your passion and develop your skills."

Photos: Johann dela Fuente, Kelly Sikkema





