Alley Theatre to Host Open Auditions for Houston Actors for Its 2026-2027 Season

Alley Theatre will host open auditions for Houston actors for its 2026-2027 season. They are seeking a cast of Houston talent of all genders, ethnicities, body types, and abilities.

Audition Information

WHAT: 2026–2027 Seasonal Auditions for Houston actors will be at Alley Theatre. Auditions will be for AEA and non-AEA adult actors, ages 18 and older. Auditions will be by appointment only and may be scheduled beginning Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Actors should prepare two contrasting monologues that are not to exceed three minutes in length total.

Requirements

To be eligible for auditions and casting, all actors auditioning must be at least 18 years old, must live within a 50-mile radius of downtown Houston, and must be available for weekday and weekend rehearsals.

To request an appointment, email contact information (name, phone number, and indicate whether you are a member of AEA) to auditions@alleytheatre.org on or after Thursday, March 5. The last day to request an appointment will be Thursday, March 19.

When

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2026, and 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2026, by appointment only.

Where

Louisiana Room at Alley Theatre at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center – 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002.

For More Information

For more information, email auditions@alleytheatre.org on or after Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Casting Breakdown

The Girl on the Train

Based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins & DreamWorks film

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff & Duncan Abel

Directed by Casey Stangl

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal June 23, 2026. Performances July 24 to August 30, 2026.

MEGAN HIPWELL – Female identifying, any ethnicity: A young sensitive British woman with a dark past. She is smart and confident. Married to Scott Hipwell.

All other roles are cast at this time.

Romeo and Juliet

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Rob Melrose

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal August 25, 2026. Performances September 25 to October 11, 2026.

ROMEO – Any ethnicity: The son and heir of Montague and Lady Montague. A young man. Romeo is handsome, intelligent, sensitive, impulsive, and immature.

LORD MONTAGUE – Any ethnicity: Romeo’s father, Lady Montague’s husband.

BALTHAZAR / ENSEMBLE – Any ethnicity: Romeo’s dedicated servant.

FRIAR JOHN / SAMPSON / ENSEMBLE – Any ethnicity: A Franciscan friar. Male identifying servant of House Capulet who antagonizes Montague servants and starts a brawl in the Verona streets.

GREGORY / ENSEMBLE – Any ethnicity: Servant of House Capulet who antagonizes Montague servants and starts a brawl in the Verona streets.

PARIS / ENSEMBLE – Any ethnicity: A nobleman of Verona, kinsman of the Prince, and Juliet’s preferred suitor.

ABRAHAM / ENSEMBLE – Any ethnicity: Loyal servant of the Capulet household.

PETER / ENSEMBLE – Any gender, any ethnicity: Comical Nurse’s attendant and loyal Capulet servant.

FIRST CITIZEN / ENSEMBLE – Represents the common people of Verona.

All other roles are cast at this time.

Uhuru

By Gloria Majule

Directed by Shariffa Ali

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal September 15, 2026. Performances October 16 to November 8, 2026.

MSHALE – Male identifying, late 20s, African/Black: A charismatic Tanzanian Mount Kilimanjaro tour guide. Will speak Swahili dialogue and Tanzanian dialect (language and dialect coach provided).

SPRITE – Male identifying, early 20s, African/Black: Hiker, a Tanzanian American determined to decolonize his mountain. Will speak Swahili dialogue (language and dialect coach provided).

HENRY – Male identifying, early 30s, White: Hiker, a missionary passionate about doing God’s work, pleasing his wife, and helping African children.

FRANNIE – Female identifying, early 30s, White: Hiker, a supportive missionary wife on a spiritual journey.

A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal October 27, 2026. Performances November 12 to December 27, 2026.

THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST / POLLY / CAROLINE / ENSEMBLE – Female identifying, any ethnicity. British dialect required.

All other roles are cast at this time.

The Night Shift Before Christmas

By Isaac Gómez

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal November 17, 2026. Performances November 17 to December 24, 2026.

All roles are cast at this time.

Womb 2.0

By Marisela Treviño Orta

Directed by Tatiana Pandiani

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal December 29, 2026. Performances January 22 to February 7, 2027.

CLAUDIA – Female identifying, early 30s, Latina: An eager professional.

KIERAN – Male identifying, 30s–40s, White: Polished professional. Cavalier.

DU PONT – Female identifying, late 30s to mid-40s, African American: Dressed like she comes from money.

The Cherry Orchard

By Anton Chekhov

Translated by Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, Larissa Volokhonsky

Directed by Richard Nelson

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal January 12, 2027. Performances February 12 to March 7, 2027.

ANYA (ANECHKA) – Female identifying, 17, any ethnicity: Landowner’s daughter.

DUNYASHA (AVDOTYA FYODORVNA KOZOEDOVA) – Female identifying, any ethnicity: A maid.

All other roles are cast at this time.

The Shark Is Broken

By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal February 9, 2027. Performances March 5 to March 21, 2027.

DREYFUSS – Male identifying, 25–35, American: Young American actor, insecure, sensitive, and clashes playfully but intensely with the veteran Robert Shaw.

All other roles are cast at this time.

Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal March 9, 2027. Performances April 9 to April 25, 2027.

SIMON DOYLE – Male identifying, 25–35, any ethnicity: British. A charming, straightforward fellow who lacks Jackie’s organizational skills and has a modest income.

ROSALIE OTTERBOURNE – Female identifying, 20s, any ethnicity: Has a sunny nature. Salome’s daughter.

ANNABELLE PENNINGTON – Female identifying, 30s–40s, any ethnicity: Disheveled with frizzy hair and spectacles. Sounds American but is Canadian.

All other roles are cast at this time.

Marjorie Prime

By Jordan Harrison

Directed by Amber D. Gray

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal April 6, 2027. Performances May 7 to May 30, 2027.

WALTER – Male identifying, early 30s, any ethnicity: A gentle, listening companion.

JON – Male identifying, 40s–50s, any ethnicity: Marjorie’s son-in-law.

All other roles are cast at this time.

Directed by Rob Melrose

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal April 27, 2027. Performances May 28 to June 13, 2027.

NICK

HONEY

All other roles are cast at this time.

Alley Theatre is also accepting Stage Manager submissions for the 2026–2027 season.