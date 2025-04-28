The Lubbock Launches The Roundtable Theatre Troupe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lubbock theatre scene is welcoming a bold new voice with the arrival of The Roundtable Theatre Troupe, a dynamic collective of passionate artists redefining what local theatre can be. With a mission to elevate the performing arts in the Hub City, this ensemble is set to captivate audiences with a diverse slate of performances, workshops, and original productions.

Founded by longtime Lubbock theatre veterans Travis Burge, Annie Nichols-Burge, Clayton James Henriksen, Rachel Biggs and Noah Aguilar, Roundtable Theatre Troupe was born out of a shared desire to create space for innovative, inclusive, and impactful storytelling on stage. Their early projects, including last year's powerful production of Spring Awakening and the inventive Miscast Musical cabaret, laid the foundation for an exciting new chapter in Lubbock's performing arts community.

"I am so excited that, through Roundtable, a Troupe of artists, practicing excelling in their craft, can share our gifts and talents with our community; while encouraging new thought-provoking stories that resonate with members and patrons alike and help each other grow! All as one love and one voice." Said Co-Founder Travis Burge. "Our goal is to foster a collaborative environment where artists of all kinds can come together to create something fresh and meaningful," - Marketing Director Jake Quintanilla. "We're thrilled to begin our official inaugural season and share our vision with the community."

Roundtable's leadership team also includes Andrew Aguilar, Monica Gomez, Emily Kilgore, and Jake Quintanilla, who join the founders in steering the troupe toward its artistic mission. "I'm beyond excited that Roundtable is finally coming together! It's an honor to be part of a troupe filled with such unique and diverse artists who are passionate about storytelling and supporting our community. I can't wait to see where this journey takes us." - Emily Kilgore, Director of Patron Services. Together, they lead a roster of over 20 inaugural troupe members-performers and production crew alike-who will bring the troupe's unique voice to life on stage. These core members are supported by a team of consulting artists who contribute additional talent, mentorship, and creative input.

The inaugural active troupe members include Alejandro Hernandez, Allaina Capili, Andrew Aguilar, Annie Nichols-Burge, C. David Morrow, Caitlin Trobridge, Chastin Powell, Danna Djinigou, Edward Funderburke, Emily Kilgore, Jake Quintanilla, Jen Cagle Gillmore, Kensey Mayer, Kobie Jackson, Monica Gomez, Natalie Stanislaus, Noah Aguilar, Ramona Deluna, Savannah Roberson, and Travis Burge.

Consulting members include Ana Harrison, Caleb Aguilar, Chad Anthony Miller, Clayton Henriksen, Ella Ashley, James Cross, JD Cantu, Kelton Wehrman, Oliver Folger, Rachel Biggs, Randal Ramirez, Ryan Tullis, Samuel Kavacks, Sierra Roberson, and Wyatt Brownell.

"I'm really excited for the upcoming season! The troupe has brought forward so many powerful and meaningful ideas that will be amazing stories to share with the community. It's inspiring to see that we all share a similar vision and passion for what Roundtable Theatre Troupe can become." - Co-Founder Annie Nichols-Burge. The troupe officially kicks off its first season with Showstoppers!, a high-energy, genre-bending cabaret that flips the script on traditional casting. This Miscast Musical Cabaret will take the stage on May 16 and 17 at 7:30 pm at the Hollingsworth Hall Cultural Center, located at Boston Avenue and 42nd Street.

