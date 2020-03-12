The Creative Co-Lab Cancels March Run For FOR COLORED BOYZ

The Creative Co-Lab has canceled its March run of the popular choreopoem FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom ain't enuff written by Bryan-Keyth Wilson.

Following Sylvester Turner's press conference our staff believe it is in the best interest of our theatre patrons and our staff to cancel all performances during the month of March due to the current pandemic with COVID19 (coronavirus). A rescheduled date is in the works and will be posted as soon as we receive confirmation from local governmental authorities. Tentatively we are looking to resume all shows and events in April.

Bryan-Keyth Wilson, Artistic Director wrote:

"This is a trying time for us globally and in particular those who work professionally in the creative arts. I ask that you stand with us as well as The Other Theatre and performance artists in our community as we adapt to this current pandemic. If you've purchased tickets to any shows and don't want to attend, gift/ donate those tickets to friends and family or exchange them for future performances. Events such as these can drastically affect our businesses but with resilience and community we will move forward and continue to bring great art to the Bayou City."

The Creative Co-Lab will continue to observe all local and federal information and will make sure to keep patrons in the loop. Please make sure that you are abreast of all the news for the city of Houston and abroad. Take the proper measures as mandated by the CDC to void infection or transmission.

For more information on The Creative Co-Lab and FOR COLORED BOYZ please visit www.4coloredboyz.com.





