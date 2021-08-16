TIME WARP WORLD Announces Houston Launch This Halloween

In a countdown to Halloween 2021, Time Warp World announces an exclusive one-night-only debut engagement at Silver Street Studios in Houston, TX on Saturday, October 30th. An extremely limited number of tickets are now available starting at $45.

Time Warp World is an all-new reimagined, interactive fan celebration inspired by cult + Sci Fi movies from the past, all things Rocky Horror, classic Rock 'n' Roll records, and the referential, remixed nature of pop culture.

The experience includes:

Immersive walk-around museum style installations celebrating the "world of Rocky Horror", its influence and inspirations in pop culture

Full Bar with one-of-a-kind cocktails and custom food menu

Live music concert stage with concert caliber sound + lighting curated rock music remixes, live band karaoke, and surprise performances

Costume contest for everyone from cosplay experts to the most casual Halloween fans-- this is the night to dress up!

Phantom Fun: mix and mingle with other Rocky fanatics from across the country and around the globe.

Set a World Record: help the community attempt to set a new world record.

Art Market Merch and Memorabilia

Take a strange journey down the rabbit hole into the twilight zone between reality and your wildest fantasies of pure imagination. Discover yourself in a whole new light, and look through rose tinted glasses to see the world around you in a different way. Explore backstage and behind the scenes of some of the most iconic characters, settings, and stories of all time to uncover new meaning and unknown secrets from the making of your favorite Hollywood Movies and Musicals. The Time Warp World experience is a one-night-only destination realm for both fans and new adventurers this Halloween!

Don't Dream It Be It... in real 360 degree immersive environments depicting a rich and dynamic universe of science fiction + horror films, chart topping hit records, and surprises around every corner.

In Houston, Time Warp World is located at Silver Street Studios @ Sawyer Yards. Situated in the epicenter of the downtown metro area, Silver Street is home to local artists and boasts over 19,000 sq ft. of event space. Easily accessible from the I-10 and I-45 interchange, valet service and free public parking are available. For more information and to purchase Halloween tickets, please visit www.timewarpworld.com today... before "time" runs out.

TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Houston actress, singer, and inspirational speaker Christina Wells officially joins the Time Warp World team as a Producer and Performer.

About Christina Wells

Christina Wells is a singer, actress and inspirational speaker from Houston, TX. After years of caring for others as a single mother and registered nurse, Christina gained national stardom as a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent. News publications such as USA Today, Forbes, People.com, The Houston Chronicle, and Billboard Magazine all featured her as the performer with a message of positivity while also "blowing the roof off of the Dolby Theater". In addition to her various roles in plays and musicals, Christina can be found entertaining and inspiring the world with her powerhouse voice and her heartfelt message of hope and love.