First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; MATILDA Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
April Wheat
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
9%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
9%
Angela Pinina
- SING OUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
9%
Katie Cross
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
8%
Taylor Fischer
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
7%
Natalie Monreal
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
6%
Brandon Brumfield
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Jack Wheeler
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
5%
Cameron Collier
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
5%
Chaney Moore
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
5%
SingOUT Cabaret
- PRIDE NIGHT
- Main Street Theatre
4%
Brock Hatton
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
Jaron Myers
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Sho Baraka
- CONCERT
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Denise Fennel-Pasqualone
- LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Marcus D. Wiley
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Tre Morgan Lewis
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
3%
Dana Clark Green
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Abigail Baker
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
8%
Keith Herrmann
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Angela Pajestka
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
5%
Brandon McCormick
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
4%
Tabitha Simper
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
4%
Kyle Craig-Bogard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%
Heidi Kloes
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%
Adam W Delka
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
Kalin Black
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
3%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
3%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Keith Herrmann
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
3%
Blake Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks
2%
Jeanmarie Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Colton Berry
- HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Chad Fontenot
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
2%
Hope Easterbrook
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Kevin Crouch
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Ann Candler
- DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
2%
Dinah Mahlman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- The Players Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heika DeHart
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
9%
Esther Marin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
6%
Blake Gutowski
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
5%
Kim Lee
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Leah Smith
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Joy Monroe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Gail Eck
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHINICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
4%
Colleen Grady
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
3%
Zoe Bullard
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
3%
DANA PIKE
- ANNIE
- STAGEWORKS
3%
Kat Sommers
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Blake Gutkowski
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Clair Humme;
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
3%
Gail Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Ryan Richard
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Krystal Uchem
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Deborah Anderson
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Colton Berry
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Gisell Rubio
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- STAGES
2%
Danny Siebert
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Mariah Harmony
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%
Trey Kroon Feistler
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks
2%
Trey Kroon Feistler
- VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
- Stageworks
1%Best Dance Production THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- The Players Theatre
16%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
15%HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
12%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
11%DPAC’S ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER
- DPAC
9%NUTCRACKER
- DPAC Texas
9%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages Theatre
8%DAS BARBECU
- Stages
8%HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
7%HONKY TONK LAUNDRY
- STAGES
4%Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
8%
Alric Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Carla Prescott
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
6%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
Natalie Monreal
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
4%
Alric Davis
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
4%
Sarah Norris
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
3%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
3%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Adam W. Delka
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
3%
Randy Packer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
3%
Christopher Tennison
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- ACC Theatre
3%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
2%
Chase Waites
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Jonathan Hoff
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC
2%
Keith Brumfield
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Ashlie Driver
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%
Logan Vaden
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Cash Carpenter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
2%
Shea Costa
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Jonathan Hoff
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC TEXAS
7%
Aaron Brown
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
5%
Christopher Lowe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Andrew Roblyer
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
4%
Allie Woods Jr.
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
4%
Chase Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
4%
Stephanie Patrisso
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Cardero Berryman
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
David Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%
Cash Shipman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
3%
Kiara Steelhammer
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Blake Weir
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Rebecca Bernstein
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%
Melody Montez
- DRACULA
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Johnny Barton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Jeff Merriman
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Eboni Bell Darcy
- THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME
- STAGES
2%
Kevin Dean
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Kevin Crouch
- THE FOREIGNER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Sloane Teagle
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Vicky McCormick
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Ricky Rojas
- THE SHADOW BOX
- Company OnStage
2%
Eileen J. Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Emmy Levine
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%Best Ensemble BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
5%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
5%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
3%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
3%FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
3%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
3%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%PLAYHOUSE CREATURES
- Lionwoman Productions
2%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%PARADE
- The Playhouse
1%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
1%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
1%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
7%
Kaira Jackson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Lauren Philpott
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Blake Minor
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
6%
Ashley Parra
- LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
4%
David J. Palmer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Ashley Frye
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
4%
Thom Weaver
- THE DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
4%
Vanessa Little
- THE RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
4%
Jonathan Shelledy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
3%
Aaron Garrett
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%
Maria Vargas Atencio
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%
Bryan Ealey
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Robben Montez
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
3%
Bryan Ealey
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
3%
Blake Minor
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Joe Piper
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
2%
Destiny Raine
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
John Baker
- BUG
- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company
2%
Robert J. Aguilar
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Josh Harbour
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Destiny Raine
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
2%
David J. Palmer
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
David Gipson
- THE FOREIGNER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alyssa Porter
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
9%
Whitney Wyatt
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
8%
Jonathan Craft
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
7%
Adam W. Delka
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
6%
John-Alan Gourdine
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Beth Green
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
5%
Chika Kaba Ma'atunde
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
4%
Betsy Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Stephen W Jones
- FROZEN
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Stephanie Northcutt
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Karen Rees & Reese Burgan
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%
Brandon Tanner
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
3%
Ryan Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
3%
Katie Heaton
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Michael Barnhart
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
3%
Phillip D. Hall
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Jadon Campos
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%
William Michael Luyties
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Ryan Dineen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Michael Ferrara
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Ben Childress
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
Alex Navarro
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury
2%
Steven Jones
- HONKY TONK LAUNDRY
- Stages Theatre
2%
Tikisha Santiago
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
1%Best Musical BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
8%ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
5%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
3%ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Theatre Under the Stars
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
2%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
1%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
12%VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
- Stageworks
10%LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages Theatre
9%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
8%SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
8%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
8%CAMP LOGAN
- ENSEMBLE
8%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
7%COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
5%LOVE BOMB
- Catastrophic Theatre
4%FROZEN SECTION
- Catastrophic Theatre
4%STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
3%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages
3%ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Amelia Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Keith Barnett
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
5%
Fernanda Schoening
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Gianna Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
4%
Destiny Webb
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Jane Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%
Peyton Kargel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
3%
Olivia Simpson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
3%
Raelynn Nicole Anderson
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Seth Anderson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Aiden Hamilton
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Sarah Coffman
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Tatum Lutz
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%
Elissa Cuellar
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Katie Cross
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
2%
Taylor Fisher
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Brandon Allen
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Travis Bryant
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Sterling Schmutz
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
2%
Emilio Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
1%
Monica Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
1%
Brayden Ayers
- SHREK
- Class Act Productions
1%
Abraham 'Abe' Garcia
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
1%
Alaric Davis
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
1%
Kalin Black
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
1%Best Performer In A Play
Jarrod Keeling
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Aiden Hamilton
- THE OUSTIDERS
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
5%
Robert Richard
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
4%
Lainey Watson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Dpac
4%
Fabian Cortina
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%
Bria Washington
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Wayne Wilden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Points North Theatre Company
3%
Rachel Omotoso
- LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages
2%
Brayden Ayers
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
James Sheehan
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Cameron Walsh
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Butch Caire
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
David Kenner
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Abraham Zeus Zapata
- MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Ella Green
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
2%
Taylor Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Matt Poole
- 12 ANGRY MEN
- Island ETC
2%
Peyton Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
1%
Daniel Richardson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
1%
Mandy Hall
- BEDROOM FARCE
- The Players Theatre
1%
Timothy Eric
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%
Alexandra Szeto-Joe
- THE HEART SELLERS
- Stages
1%
Nathan Hoff
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
6%THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
5%PRIVATE LIVES
- The Players Theatre
5%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
4%FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
4%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
3%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
3%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
3%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%12 ANGRY MEN
- DPAC Texas
2%AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%THE FOREIGNER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%OUR TOWN
- DPAC Texas
2%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
2%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%PURLIE VICTORIOUS
- Main Street Theatre
2%MENOPAUSE MADE ME DO IT
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
2%PRIMARY TRUST
- Alley Theatre
2%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera LA BOHEME
- Houston Grand Opera
50%BREAKING THE WAVES
- Houston Grand Opera
22%IOLANTHE
- G&S Society of Houston
15%SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON
- Lone Star Lyric
13%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Lowe
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
8%
Misty Hale & Stephanie Hill
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%
Afsaneh Aayani
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
5%
Torston Louis
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Kevin Colbern
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%
Liz Freese
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE
- Ensemble
4%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Vince Tortorice
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- The Live Oak Playhouse
3%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Kevin Colbern
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
3%
DC Stell
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Josh Harbor
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Michael & Jamie Glass
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Players Theatre
3%
Afsaneh Aayani
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Tim Mackabee
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Joyce Milford
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%
John Barton
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Liz Freese
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%
Cassandra Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Andrew Trott
- THE SHADOW BOX
- Company OnStage
2%
Dat Peter Ton
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
1%
Clifton Moore & Fred Mulacek
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Addison Smith
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
7%
Adrian Washington
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%
Aly Alexander
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
5%
Andrew Harper
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Christopher Lowe
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Joan Staunton
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
4%
Andrew Harper
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
4%
Yezminne Zepeda
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
3%
Aly Alexander
- SHREK
- Class Act Productions
3%
David Dean
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
3%
Yaseen Misfer
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
3%
Shawn W St. John
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Vanessa Pearson
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
3%
David Dean
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
John Gromada
- DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
2%
Beaird Music Group
- DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
2%
Meredith Alexander
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Robert Leslie Meek
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%
Jon Harvey
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Sam Baker & Vanessa Pearson
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Yezminne Zepeda
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON APT. 2B
- STAGES
2%
Scott McWhirter
- THE FATHER
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Alauna Rubin
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Michael Mullins
- BUG
- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Garrett Simonton
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
10%
Hudson Vandervoort
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
5%
Kristi Vaughn
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
5%
Lainey Watson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- DPAC
4%
Elle Anders
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Katie Cross
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
4%
Alessandro Baldan
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Adam Karl
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Matt Poole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theater
3%
Adora Teboh
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Patrick Fretwell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Claire Carter
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Avery Desel
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Spencer Plachy
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
TJ Webb
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Daniel Richardson
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
2%
Santiago Pena
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Jalen Tinsley
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages
2%
Grace Schexnayder
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Class Act Productions
2%
Emily Anders
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%
Jasmine Christyne
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
1%
Liz Johnson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
1%
Aiden Hamilton
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
1%
Kennedy Kanagawa
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
1%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tipville USA
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
6%
Reyna Janelle
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Kim Wolf
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Aaron Gonzalez
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%
Cindy Wang
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Wesley Whitson
- THE 39 STEPS
- Main Street Theatre
3%
Carlos Avila
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%
Alex Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE FOREIGNER
- A.D. Players
3%
Caleb Gaddis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%
Brayden Ayers
- THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
2%
Dain Geist
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Dano Colon
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
2%
Travis Wayne Hamilton
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Austin Atherton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Ambi Anuh-Ndumu
- DOUBT
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Grace Ojionuka
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%
Cristian Santino Romo
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Cameron Williams
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%
Sean K. Thompson
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Casey Radle
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Bryce Ivan
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
2%
Madalina State
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Brittny Bush
- THREE SISTERS
- Classical Theatre Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
10%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
8%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
8%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
7%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
7%MOANA
- DPAC TEXAS
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- playhouse 1960
5%DON'T WORRY WILLY BY ELIZABETH UNAEZE
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%THE (ALMOST) TOTALLY TRUE STORY OF HANSEL AND GRETEL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
4%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
4%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
4%TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY
- Company OnStage
4%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%THE BRAINSTORMERS & THEIR COSMIC MISSION
- Alley Theatre
3%SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
3%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
3%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!
- Main Street Theater for Youth
3%SLEEPING BEAUTY THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
3%DARE TO DREAM
- Stageworks Theatre
3%MARY POPPINS
- DPAC Texas
2%HAIRY TALE ROCK
- Bravo Theatre Company
1%JUNGLE BOOK KIDS
- Class Act Productions
1%FRANKIE BUILDS ROBOTS
- League City Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Spark Theater
9%
Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Class Act Productions
7%
DPAc Texas
6%
Sankofa Collective
5%
National Youth Theater
4%
Stageworks Theatre
3%
Stages
3%
The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Theatre Southwest
3%
The Alley
3%
Art Park Players
3%
Rec Room
3%
Theatre Under the Stars
3%
A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
The Players Theatre
3%
Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Stage Works
2%
Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Alley Theatre
2%
Stage Right of Texas
1%
Thunderclap Productions
1%
MATCH Houston
1%
Catastrophic Theatre
1%