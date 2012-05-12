First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; MATILDA Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

April Wheat - THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR - Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre 9%

THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR

9%

Trey Morgan Lewis -- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre

SING OUT CABARET

9%

Angela Pinina -- Main Street Theater

HOLLIDAY FOLLIES

8%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

MAN OF LA MANCHA

7%

Taylor Fischer -- Stageworks Theatre

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

6%

Natalie Monreal -- Class Act Productions

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

5%

Brandon Brumfield -- Class Act Productions

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

5%

Jack Wheeler -- Class Act Productions

SINGOUT CABARET

5%

Trey Morgan Lewis -- Main Street Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

5%

Cameron Collier -- Stage Right of Texas

SINGOUT CABARET

5%

Chaney Moore -- Main Street Theater

PRIDE NIGHT

4%

SingOUT Cabaret -- Main Street Theatre

SINGOUT CABARET

4%

Brock Hatton -- Main Street Theater

STANDUP COMEDIAN

4%

Jaron Myers -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

CONCERT

4%

Sho Baraka -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

LESSONS LEARNED

4%

Denise Fennel-Pasqualone -- Stages Repertory Theatre

STANDUP COMEDIAN

3%

Marcus D. Wiley -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

STATE OF THE UNION

3%

Tre Morgan Lewis -- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

STATE OF THE UNION

1%

Dana Clark Green -- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Abigail Baker -- National Youth Theater

ROCK OF AGES

7%

Keith Herrmann -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Angela Pajestka -- Class Act Productions

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Brandon McCormick -- The Sankofa Collective

ANNIE

4%

Stacy Hawking -- Stageworks

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Tabitha Simper -- The Players Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Kyle Craig-Bogard -- A.D. Players

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

William Carlos Angulo -- Theatre Under the Stars

NEWSIES

4%

Heidi Kloes -- Class Act Productions

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

4%

Adam W Delka -- Stageworks Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

Aisha Ussery -- Thunderclap Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Kalin Black -- DPAC TEXAS

MATILDA

3%

Shea Costa -- DPAC Texas

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

3%

Aisha Ussery -- The Ensemble Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Keith Herrmann -- Art Park Players

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Blake Kelley -- Stageworks

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Jeanmarie Eck -- Art Park Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Colton Berry -- Art Factory Houston

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Chad Fontenot -- Main Street Theater for Youth

WAITRESS

2%

Lisa Shriver -- TUTS

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Hope Easterbrook -- Houston Broadway Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Hallie Teague Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Kevin Crouch -- Lone Star College Montgomery

DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY

2%

Ann Candler -- World Theater

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Dinah Mahlman -- The Players Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

Heika DeHart -- Class Act Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Esther Marin -- DPAC TEXAS

INCIDENT AT VICHY

5%

Blake Gutowski -- Theatre Southwest

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

Kim Lee -- The Sankofa Collective

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Leah Smith -- A.D. Players

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

4%

Joy Monroe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHINICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Gail Eck -- Art Park Players

AMERICAN PSYCHO

3%

Colleen Grady -- Houston Broadway Theatre

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

Zoe Bullard -- Stage Right of Texas

ANNIE

3%

DANA PIKE -- STAGEWORKS

ANASTASIA

3%

Kat Sommers -- Alvin Community College Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

MR PIM PASSES BY

3%

Blake Gutkowski -- Theatre Southwest

DAS BARBECU

3%

Clair Humme; -- Stages

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Gail Eck -- Art Park Players

ASSASSINS

2%

Ryan Richard -- The Garden Theatre

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

2%

Krystal Uchem -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

2%

Deborah Anderson -- Thunderclap Productions

RENT

2%

Colton Berry -- Art Factory Houston

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Hallie Teague Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

THE HEARTSELLERS

2%

Gisell Rubio -- STAGES

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Danny Siebert -- Pasadena Little Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Mariah Harmony -- Zoom Shakespeare Productions

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Trey Kroon Feistler -- Stageworks

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

1%

Trey Kroon Feistler -- Stageworks

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

16%

- The Players Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

15%

- Class Act Productions

HAIRSPRAY

12%

- Art Factory Houston

NEWSIES

11%

- Class Act Productions

DPAC’S ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER

9%

- DPAC

NUTCRACKER

9%

- DPAC Texas

PANTO PINOCCHIO

8%

- Stages Theatre

DAS BARBECU

8%

- Stages

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

7%

- Stageworks

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY

4%

- STAGES

BRIGHT STAR

8%

Eric Domuret -- Spark Theater

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

6%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Carla Prescott -- National Youth Theater

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

Aisha Ussery -- Thunderclap Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Natalie Monreal -- Class Act Productions

ANNIE

4%

Stacy Hawking -- Stageworks Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

Shea Costa -- DPAC

SISTER ACT

4%

Alric Davis -- Art Park Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Sarah Norris -- A.D. Players

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

William Carlos Angulo -- Theatre Under the Stars

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

3%

Aisha Ussery -- The Ensemble Theatre

HOLLIDAY FOLLIES

3%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Randy Packer -- The Players Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Christopher Tennison -- ACC Theatre

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

2%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

Chase Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jonathan Hoff -- DPAC

NEWSIES

2%

Keith Brumfield -- Class Act Productions

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Ashlie Driver -- The Players Theatre

ASSASSINS

2%

Logan Vaden -- The Garden Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Hallie Teague Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Cash Carpenter -- Lonestar College North Harris

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Shea Costa -- DPAC

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

7%

Jonathan Hoff -- DPAC TEXAS

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

5%

Aaron Brown -- 4th Wall Theatre Company

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

4%

Christopher Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

4%

Andrew Roblyer -- University of Houston

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

4%

Allie Woods Jr. -- The Ensemble Theatre

INCIDENT AT VICHY

4%

John Patterson -- Theatre Southwest

THE OUTSIDERS

4%

Chase Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

NIGHTWATCH

4%

Stephanie Patrisso -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

4%

Cardero Berryman -- The Sankofa Collective

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

4%

David Eck -- Art Park Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Cash Shipman -- Playhouse 1960

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Kiara Steelhammer -- Stageworks Theatre

DRACULA

2%

Blake Weir -- Classical Theatre Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Rebecca Bernstein -- Zoom Shakespeare Productions

DRACULA

2%

Melody Montez -- Stage Right of Texas

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Johnny Barton -- Stage Right of Texas

RAINMAKER

2%

Jeff Merriman -- Pasadena Little Theatre

THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME

2%

Eboni Bell Darcy -- STAGES

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

2%

Kevin Dean -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE FOREIGNER

2%

Kevin Crouch -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

2%

Sloane Teagle -- The Garden Theatre

MR PIM PASSES BY

2%

Vicky McCormick -- Theatre Southwest

THE SHADOW BOX

2%

Ricky Rojas -- Company OnStage

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

2%

Eileen J. Morris -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

Emmy Levine -- Lone Star College Montgomery

BRIGHT STAR

7%

- Spark Theater

ROCK OF AGES

6%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

NEWSIES

5%

- Class Act Productions

SHREK

5%

- DPAC Texas

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

- The Sankofa Collective

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

- Thunderclap Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- A.D. Players

RENT

4%

- Art Factory Houston

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

- Theatre Under the Stars

ANNIE

3%

- Stageworks Theatre

INCIDENT AT VICHY

3%

- Theatre Southwest

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

3%

- DPAC Texas

FENCES

3%

- Baytown Little Theater

RAINMAKER

3%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

- The Sankofa Collective

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

- Lone Star College Montgomery

EVERYTHING RISES

2%

- University of Houston

PLAYHOUSE CREATURES

2%

- Lionwoman Productions

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

- Art Park Players

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

- The Players Theatre

ASSASSINS

2%

- The Garden Theatre

PARADE

1%

- The Playhouse

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

- Stage Right of Texas

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

- Stageworks Theatre

PANTO PINOCCHIO

1%

- Stages

MATILDA

7%

Shea Costa -- DPAC Texas

ROCK OF AGES

7%

Kaira Jackson -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

6%

Lauren Philpott -- The Sankofa Collective

NEWSIES

6%

Blake Minor -- Class Act Productions

LEHMAN TRILOGY

4%

Ashley Parra -- Stages

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

David J. Palmer -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

RENT

4%

Ashley Frye -- Art Factory Houston

THE DAVINCI CODE

4%

Thom Weaver -- Alley Theatre

THE RAINMAKER

4%

Vanessa Little -- Pasadena Little Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Jonathan Shelledy -- Class Act Productions

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

3%

Aaron Garrett -- Pronoia Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

3%

Maria Vargas Atencio -- University of Houston

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

3%

Bryan Ealey -- The Ensemble Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Robben Montez -- Stage Right of Texas

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Bryan Ealey -- Main Street Theater for Youth

SEUSSICAL

2%

Blake Minor -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

THE CHOSEN ONES

2%

Destiny Raine -- Thunderclap Productions

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

BUG

2%

John Baker -- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Robert J. Aguilar -- Houston Broadway Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Josh Harbour -- Stageworks Theatre

PANTO PINOCCHIO

2%

Destiny Raine -- stages

ESTHER

2%

David J. Palmer -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE FOREIGNER

1%

David Gipson -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

Alyssa Porter -- Class Act Productions

ROCK OF AGES

8%

Whitney Wyatt -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Jonathan Craft -- A.D. Players

ANNIE

6%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

John-Alan Gourdine -- The Sankofa Collective

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Beth Green -- DPAC TEXAS

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

4%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Betsy Fisher -- Art Park Players

FROZEN

3%

Stephen W Jones -- Theatre Under the Stars

ANASTASIA

3%

Stephanie Northcutt -- Alvin Community College Theatre

BLOOD BROTHERS

3%

Karen Rees & Reese Burgan -- Lone Star College Montgomery

ASSASSINS

3%

Brandon Tanner -- The Garden Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Ryan Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Katie Heaton -- Stageworks Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Michael Barnhart -- The Players Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

2%

Phillip D. Hall -- Thunderclap Productions

PARADE

2%

Jadon Campos -- Playhouse 1960

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

2%

William Michael Luyties -- Stageworks Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Ryan Dineen -- The Players Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Michael Ferrara -- Houston Broadway Theatre

DAS BARBECU

2%

Ben Childress -- Stages

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Alex Navarro -- Queensbury

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY

2%

Steven Jones -- Stages Theatre

SHREK

1%

Tikisha Santiago -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

BRIGHT STAR

8%

- Spark Theater

ROCK OF AGES

7%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

6%

- The Sankofa Collective

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- Class Act Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

- National Youth Theater

NEWSIES

4%

- Class Act Productions

ANNIE

4%

- Stageworks Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

- DPAC

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

- Theatre Under the Stars

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

- Thunderclap Productions

SHREK

3%

- DPAC Texas

ANASTASIA

3%

- Alvin Community College Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

- Queensbury Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

- Theatre Under the Stars

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- DPAC TEXAS

SHREK

2%

- Class Act Productions

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

- The Players Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- The Players Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

- Houston Broadway Theatre

PARADE

2%

- Playhouse 1960

RENT

2%

- Art Factory Houston

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

- Lone Star College Montgomery

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

- Stage Right of Texas

ASSASSINS

1%

- The Garden Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

12%

- University of Houston

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

10%

- Stageworks

LET. HER. RIP.

9%

- Stages Theatre

SHELTER IN PLACE

8%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR

8%

- Main Street Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

8%

- Thunderclap Productions

CAMP LOGAN

8%

- ENSEMBLE

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

7%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

6%

- The Ensemble Theatre

DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY

5%

- World Theater

LOVE BOMB

4%

- Catastrophic Theatre

FROZEN SECTION

4%

- Catastrophic Theatre

STATE OF THE UNION

3%

- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

3%

- Pronoia Theatre

LESSONS LEARNED

3%

- Stages

ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW

2%

- Catastrophic Theatre

MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES

2%

- Catastrophic Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Amelia Cevallos -- Standing Ovation Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Keith Barnett -- National Youth Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Fernanda Schoening -- A.D. Players

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Gianna Domuret -- Spark Theater

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

Destiny Webb -- The Sankofa Collective

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

3%

Jane Costa -- DPAC

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Peyton Kargel -- Lonestar College North Harris

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Olivia Simpson -- Class Act Productions

ANASTASIA

3%

Raelynn Nicole Anderson -- Alvin Community College Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Seth Anderson -- Spark Theater

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

Aiden Hamilton -- Lone Star College Montgomery

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Sarah Coffman -- DPAC

PARADE

2%

Tatum Lutz -- Playhouse 1960

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Elissa Cuellar -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

2%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Taylor Fisher -- Stageworks Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Brandon Allen -- Standing Ovation Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Travis Bryant -- The Players Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

2%

Sterling Schmutz -- DPAC

ROCK OF AGES

1%

Emilio Cevallos -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

1%

Monica Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

SHREK

1%

Brayden Ayers -- Class Act Productions

THE CHOSEN ONES

1%

Abraham 'Abe' Garcia -- Thunderclap Productions

PARADE

1%

Alaric Davis -- Playhouse 1960

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

1%

Kalin Black -- DPAC

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

6%

Jarrod Keeling -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

THE OUSTIDERS

5%

Aiden Hamilton -- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater

FENCES

4%

Robert Richard -- Baytown Little Theater

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

Lainey Watson -- Dpac

EVERYTHING RISES

3%

Fabian Cortina -- University of Houston

AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST

3%

Bria Washington -- The Ensemble Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Wayne Wilden -- Points North Theatre Company

LET. HER. RIP.

2%

Rachel Omotoso -- Stages

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Brayden Ayers -- Lone Star College Montgomery

INCIDENT AT VICHY

2%

James Sheehan -- Theatre Southwest

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Cameron Walsh -- Art Park Players

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Butch Caire -- Stageworks Theatre

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

2%

David Kenner -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES

2%

Abraham Zeus Zapata -- Catastrophic Theatre

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

Mackenzie Booth -- Lone Star College Montgomery

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Ella Green -- DPAC Texas

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Taylor Fisher -- Art Park Players

12 ANGRY MEN

2%

Matt Poole -- Island ETC

THE OUTSIDERS

1%

Peyton Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Daniel Richardson -- DPAC Texas

BEDROOM FARCE

1%

Mandy Hall -- The Players Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Timothy Eric -- 4th Wall Theatre Company

THE HEART SELLERS

1%

Alexandra Szeto-Joe -- Stages

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Nathan Hoff -- DPAC Texas

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

- DPAC Texas

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

5%

- Stages Repertory Theatre

PRIVATE LIVES

5%

- The Players Theatre

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

- The Sankofa Collective

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

4%

- Art Park Players

MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940

4%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE OUTSIDERS

4%

- Lone Star College Montgomery

FENCES

4%

- Baytown Little Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Playhouse 1960

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

- Stage Right of Texas

EVERYTHING RISES

3%

- University of Houston

RAINMAKER

3%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

INCIDENT AT VICHY

3%

- Theatre Southwest

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

12 ANGRY MEN

2%

- DPAC Texas

AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST

2%

- The Ensemble Theatre

THE FOREIGNER

2%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

OUR TOWN

2%

- DPAC Texas

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

2%

- Pronoia Theatre

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

2%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

PURLIE VICTORIOUS

2%

- Main Street Theatre

MENOPAUSE MADE ME DO IT

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

2%

- 4th Wall Theatre Company

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

- Alley Theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

- Stageworks Theatre

LA BOHEME

50%

- Houston Grand Opera

BREAKING THE WAVES

22%

- Houston Grand Opera

IOLANTHE

15%

- G&S Society of Houston

SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON

13%

- Lone Star Lyric

ROCK OF AGES

8%

Chris Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Misty Hale & Stephanie Hill -- Spark Theater

DRACULA

5%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Classical Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Torston Louis -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

4%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Stages Repertory Theatre

NEWSIES

4%

Kevin Colbern -- Class Act Productions

AKEELAH AND THE BEE

4%

Liz Freese -- Ensemble

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

3%

Vince Tortorice -- The Live Oak Playhouse

INCIDENT AT VICHY

3%

John Patterson -- Theatre Southwest

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Kevin Colbern -- Class Act Productions

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

DC Stell -- Alvin Community College Theatre

ANNIE

3%

Josh Harbor -- Stageworks Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Michael & Jamie Glass -- The Players Theatre

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

2%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Main Street Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Tim Mackabee -- Houston Broadway Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

2%

Joyce Milford -- Thunderclap Productions

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Queensbury Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

John Barton -- Stage Right of Texas

LET. HER. RIP.

2%

Liz Freese -- STAGES

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Cassandra Kelley -- Stageworks Theatre

THE SHADOW BOX

2%

Andrew Trott -- Company OnStage

PANTO PINOCCHIO

1%

Dat Peter Ton -- stages

SEUSSICAL

1%

Clifton Moore & Fred Mulacek -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

NEWSIES

7%

Addison Smith -- Class Act Productions

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

6%

Adrian Washington -- The Ensemble Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

Aly Alexander -- Class Act Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Andrew Harper -- A.D. Players

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson -- Standing Ovation Theatre

NIGHTWATCH

4%

Christopher Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

4%

Joan Staunton -- University of Houston

AMERICAN PSYCHO

4%

Andrew Harper -- Houston Broadway Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Yezminne Zepeda -- Stages

SHREK

3%

Aly Alexander -- Class Act Productions

ANNIE

3%

David Dean -- Stageworks

SHREK

3%

Yaseen Misfer -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Shawn W St. John -- Thunderclap Productions

RAINMAKER

3%

Vanessa Pearson -- Pasadena Little Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

David Dean -- Stageworks Theatre

DAVINCI CODE

2%

John Gromada -- Alley Theatre

DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY

2%

Beaird Music Group -- World Theater

NEWSIES

2%

Meredith Alexander -- Class Act Productions

LET. HER. RIP.

2%

Robert Leslie Meek -- STAGES

DRACULA

2%

Jon Harvey -- Classical Theatre Company

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Sam Baker & Vanessa Pearson -- Pasadena Little Theatre

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON APT. 2B

2%

Yezminne Zepeda -- STAGES

THE FATHER

2%

Scott McWhirter -- Theatre Southwest

ESTHER

2%

Alauna Rubin -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BUG

2%

Michael Mullins -- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

10%

Garrett Simonton -- Spark Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Hudson Vandervoort -- Class Act Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Kristi Vaughn -- National Youth Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Lainey Watson -- DPAC

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Elle Anders -- Standing Ovation Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

Alessandro Baldan -- The Sankofa Collective

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Adam Karl -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Matt Poole -- Standing Ovation Theater

RENT

2%

Adora Teboh -- Art Factory Houston

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Patrick Fretwell -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Claire Carter -- Spark Theater

NEWSIES

2%

Avery Desel -- Class Act Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Spencer Plachy -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

ROCK OF AGES

2%

TJ Webb -- Standing Ovation Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

2%

Daniel Richardson -- DPAC

THE CHOSEN ONES

2%

Santiago Pena -- Thunderclap Productions

PANTO PINOCCHIO

2%

Jalen Tinsley -- Stages

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Grace Schexnayder -- Class Act Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Emily Anders -- The Players Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

1%

Jasmine Christyne -- The Sankofa Collective

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Liz Johnson -- Spark Theater

PARADE

1%

Aiden Hamilton -- Playhouse 1960

WAITRESS

1%

Kennedy Kanagawa -- TUTS

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

1%

Gabriel Mullen -- The Sankofa Collective

FENCES

6%

Tipville USA -- Baytown Little Theater

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Reyna Janelle -- The Sankofa Collective

NIGHTWATCH

5%

Kim Wolf -- Standing Ovation Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

4%

Aaron Gonzalez -- Art Park Players

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

4%

Cindy Wang -- The Sankofa Collective

THE 39 STEPS

3%

Wesley Whitson -- Main Street Theatre

THE OUTSIDERS

3%

Carlos Avila -- Lone Star College Montgomery

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

3%

Alex Morris -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE FOREIGNER

3%

Gabriel Mullen -- A.D. Players

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

Caleb Gaddis -- The Sankofa Collective

THE OUTSIDERS

3%

Mackenzie Booth -- Lone Star College Montgomery

THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

Brayden Ayers -- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX

2%

Dain Geist -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

2%

Dano Colon -- Pronoia Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Travis Wayne Hamilton -- Art Park Players

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Austin Atherton -- Stage Right of Texas

DOUBT

2%

Ambi Anuh-Ndumu -- The Garden Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Grace Ojionuka -- Zoom Shakespeare Productions

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Cristian Santino Romo -- Pasadena Little Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

2%

Cameron Williams -- University of Houston

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Sean K. Thompson -- Stage Right of Texas

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Casey Radle -- Art Park Players

FENCES

2%

Bryce Ivan -- Baytown Little Theater

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

2%

Madalina State -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THREE SISTERS

1%

Brittny Bush -- Classical Theatre Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

- Class Act Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

- National Youth Theater

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

8%

- DPAC Texas

ANNIE

7%

- Stageworks Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

7%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

MOANA

7%

- DPAC TEXAS

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- playhouse 1960

DON'T WORRY WILLY BY ELIZABETH UNAEZE

5%

- The Ensemble Theatre

THE (ALMOST) TOTALLY TRUE STORY OF HANSEL AND GRETEL

4%

- Alvin Community College Theatre

SHREK

4%

- Class Act Productions

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

4%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY

4%

- Company OnStage

NEWSIES

3%

- Class Act Productions

THE BRAINSTORMERS & THEIR COSMIC MISSION

3%

- Alley Theatre

SHREK

3%

- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

PANTO PINOCCHIO

3%

- stages

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!

3%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

SLEEPING BEAUTY THE MUSICAL

3%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

DARE TO DREAM

3%

- Stageworks Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

- DPAC Texas

HAIRY TALE ROCK

1%

- Bravo Theatre Company

JUNGLE BOOK KIDS

1%

- Class Act Productions

FRANKIE BUILDS ROBOTS

1%

- League City Theatre

9%

Spark Theater

7%

Standing Ovation Theatre

7%

Class Act Productions

6%

DPAc Texas

5%

Sankofa Collective

4%

National Youth Theater

3%

Stageworks Theatre

3%

Stages

3%

The Ensemble Theatre

3%

Theatre Southwest

3%

The Alley

3%

Art Park Players

3%

Rec Room

3%

Theatre Under the Stars

3%

A. D. Players at the George Theater

3%

The Players Theatre

2%

Pasadena Little Theatre

2%

Lone Star College Montgomery

2%

Stage Works

2%

Alvin Community College Theatre

2%

Alley Theatre

1%

Stage Right of Texas

1%

Thunderclap Productions

1%

MATCH Houston

1%

Catastrophic Theatre

