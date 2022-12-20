Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Leading a team of extraordinary artists as its director is New York City award-winning artist Lorrel Manning.

Dec. 20, 2022  
THE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre Company

Nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Play, THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp will make its Houston premiere at 4th Wall Theatre Company on January 20, 2023.

An Ivy League writing professor, Bella Baird hasn't published anything in years and has become used to being alone until she develops an unexpected relationship with a peculiar, but promising student. With every new encounter, revelations are brought to light until a shocking question leaves the other with an impossible choice.

Leading this team of extraordinary artists as its director is New York City award-winning artist Lorrel Manning. Lorrel's extensive and eclectic background in film, theatre, as a writer and a professor of the arts in higher education make him a particularly powerful fit for this demanding piece of theatre. This project pairs him with longtime friend, colleague, and 4th Wall Co-founder and Resident Artist Kim Tobin-Lehl (A Doll's House, Part 2, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Faith Healer). Lorrel and Kim share a training history and come from a background of the same acting aesthetic, reuniting their skills should be an exciting endeavor. The new addition to this team is Christian Tannous making his 4th Wall Theatre debut.

Manning reflects on the play, "I believe the play is about loneliness and our conscious and unconscious desire for human connection. I feel that anyone who has experienced profound loneliness and isolation at some point in their lives and found solace in a great novel, or any other form of art, will be able to connect with Bella and Christopher."

For THE SOUND INSIDE, 4th Wall will continue to work with a roster of wildly accomplished award winning designers, including scenic designer Ryan McGettigan, lighting designer Christina Giannelli, costume designer Paige Willson and sound designer Robert Leslie Meek along with up and-coming props designer Corey Nance.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's current season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, please visit the theatre's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com.



