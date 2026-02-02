BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, THE NOTEBOOK, and More Set for Broadway At The Hobby Center 2026–2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has announced the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026–2027 season, featuring six Houston premieres, first national tours, and the return of audience favorites. The season will run from September 2026 through August 2027.

The season opens with THE SOUND OF MUSIC and continues with BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, THE NOTEBOOK, BOOP! THE MUSICAL, ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN, DEATH BECOMES HER, and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, before closing with JERSEY BOYS. Season options include BEETLEJUICE and WICKED.

Broadway at the Hobby Center 7-show and 8-show subscription packages go on sale beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3. Current 2025–2026 subscribers will be automatically renewed into an 8-show package on February 17, 2026.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

September 29 – October 4, 2026

For more than six decades, The Sound of Music has remained one of the most beloved musicals in theatre history. The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic returns to Houston in a new North American tour directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Featuring songs including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss,” the production tells the story of Maria and the von Trapp family against the backdrop of pre-war Austria.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

November 17 – 22, 2026

Inspired by true events, Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to the stage in a five-time Tony Award-winning musical. Set in Cuba, the production follows the musicians whose collaboration created an international phenomenon, combining live music, dance, and storytelling.

THE NOTEBOOK

January 5 – 10, 2027

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, whose relationship spans decades and social divides. The musical is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

January 19 – 24, 2027

The iconic animated character Betty Boop steps into the real world in Boop! The Musical. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, the production features a score by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Bob Martin.

ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN

March 5 – 14, 2027

Inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music, Hell’s Kitchen is a coming-of-age musical set in New York City. Directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown, the show features Keys’ greatest hits alongside new music written for the stage.

DEATH BECOMES HER

April 20 – 25, 2027

Based on the 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is a musical comedy about fame, rivalry, and immortality. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, the Tony Award-winning production centers on two women willing to go to extreme lengths to remain eternally youthful.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

June 1 – 13, 2027

The six-time Tony Award-winning play brings the Wizarding World to Houston. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows Harry Potter’s son Albus and explores the consequences of altering the past through large-scale theatrical effects and staging.

JERSEY BOYS

August 17 – 22, 2027

The Tony Award-winning musical returns to Houston, telling the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons through their chart-topping hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

SEASON OPTIONS

BEETLEJUICE

November 3 – 8, 2026

Based on the Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice returns to Houston by popular demand, following Lydia Deetz and the mischievous demon she encounters after moving into a haunted house.

WICKED

June 23 – July 25, 2027

The long-running Broadway phenomenon returns, telling the story of Elphaba and Glinda before the events of The Wizard of Oz, featuring songs including “Defying Gravity” and “For Good.”

Subscription packages start at $331 for a 7-show package and $369 for an 8-show package. Tickets are available online, by phone, or in person at the Hobby Center Box Office. Subscribers receive benefits including priority seating, flexible exchanges, and access to Broadway Across America programming.