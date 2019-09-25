Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of A CHORUS LINE at TUTS?

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) presents the first show in its 2019/20 Season, A Chorus Line.

Leading off the cast is Clifton Samuels as "Zach" and Sarah Bowden as "Cassie." Joining the are Brooke Averi as "Kristine," Tiffany Chalothron as "Connie," Brian Corkum as "Mark," Sean Ewing as "Al," Veronica Fiaoni as "Maggie," Samantha Marisol Gershman as "Diana," Eddie Gutierrez as "Paul," Paige Faure as "Sheila," Leeds Hill as "Greg," Logan Keslar as "Bobby," Jacob Major as "Don," Celia Mei Rubin as "Val," Alex Stewart as "Mike," Gabi Stapula as "Bebe," Madison Turner as "Judy," Josh Walden as "Larry/Associate Choreographer," and Sharrod Williams as "Richie." Austin Colburn and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi will serve as swings.

A Chorus Line is directed by Julie Kramer and choreographed by Jessica Hartman. They are joined by Music Director, Michael Horsley; Set Designer, Ryan McGettigan; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer Michael Gilliam; and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper. Casting for A Chorus Line is provided by Associate Artistic Director, Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

Let's see what the critics are saying!

Brett Cullum, BroadwayWorld: Few theaters tackle A CHORUS LINE, because to do so you need a strong ensemble who can sing, act, and dance like there is no tomorrow. It is a show reserved only for true triple threat performers who can belt and twirl for two hours straight with no break or respite. The cast performing on the TUTS stage is top-notch. Every single actor is leaving everything out there, and we feel their passion seep out into this production. The show has no set save for mirrors in the back, and it is costumed simply in 70s era dance wear. The dancers are the show, and there is nothing for them to fall back on. They are dazzling! Director Julie Kramer and choreographer Jessica Hartman have stayed true to the 1975 vision, but also managed to make it more energetic and faster paced. The dancers often seem to defy gravity and levitate during numbers, and it's all gorgeously staged and executed.

Wei-Huan Chen, Houston Chronicle: And what a showstopper for the final number! TUTS has reached a pivot point in which the organization's productions are as good if not better than the average Broadway Across America show. The organization seems to have a better grasp on both the Hobby Center's fickle sound system and the taste of the local audience. More important, TUTS' season delves into history with the keen eye of a single artistic director, reminding us why musicals like "A Chorus Line" remain an indelible part of American theater.

D.L. Groover, Houston Press: One of Broadway's greatest musicals, expertly performed and produced by TUTS (another lodestar, after winning our 2018 Houston Theater Best Season award) - directed by Julie Kramer, choreographed after Michael Bennett by Jessica Hartman, minimally designed by Ryan McGettigan with Mylar mirrors and that final golden blast of sequined background, and costumed by Colleen Grady in appropriate disco mufti - A Chorus Line gives equal voice to winners and losers.

