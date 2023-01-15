Photos: First Look at LADYSHIP THE MUSICAL at Clear Brook High School

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The remaining evening performance will be on January 20th and there will be matinee performances on January 15th and 21st.

Jan. 15, 2023  

The CB Players have released photos from the high school premiere of Ladyship. Ladyship is inspired by the true stories of some of the 25,000 women convicts sent to the new colony of Australia between 1788-1868. The musical explores their stories as the characters struggle with hunger, sexual harassment, storms and a host of other challenges as they fight to survive a sea journey, they never wanted to take relying on their physical and emotional resilience to carry them through.

The musical was written by sisters Laura Good and Linda Good and made its debut at the New York Musical Festival in 2019 where they won 3 NYMF finalist awards. It was also a finalist for the 2020 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater. It was the music, a mix of melodies from the 18th century, classical music and modern pop styles, that drove the CB Players directors to seek out the high school premiere. Clear Brook will be the first high school to perform Ladyship and the CB Players invite you to be a part of this exciting production.

Performances will be held at the Clear Brook High School Auditorium 4607 FM 2351 Friendswood, TX 77546. Tickets can be purchased at cbplayers.ludus.com. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for all others.

Cast of Ladyship The Musical

Shaye Harold and Lance Berry

Lance Berry and Katelyn Guzman

Lance Berry and Katelyn Guzman

Laura Good, Linda Good and the Cast of Ladyship The Musical

Zoe Faizan and Mars Delao

Zoe Faizan and Logan Limanni

Addison Cunningham

Lance Berry and Truman Carpenter




