Main Street Theater Offers Streaming on Demand For DARWIN IN MALIBU

Main Street Theater (MST) is now offering patrons the opportunity to stream its current production, Darwin in Malibu, if they are unable to attend in person to see this regional premiere. "We've had great in-person audiences so far," says MST Founding Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden, also the director of this production. "However, we understand that not everyone is ready to come back in person, so we hope this streaming option lets them stay connected from home. We're also glad to be able to offer this for the new audience members across the country that we connected with during the worst of the pandemic."

Darwin in Malibu was written by Crispin Whittell. The cast is Rutherford Cravens, David Harlan, Mai Le, and Joel Sandel.

The production plays in-person and online through October 24 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. In-person tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date, section, and availability. Streaming tickets are $40 (recommended); $20 minimum. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Please visit www.MainStreetTheater.com for Main Street's COVID-19 safety protocols.

Malibu, California. The afterlife. Charles Darwin ('the Devil's Chaplain') is hanging out at a beach house overlooking the Pacific with a girl young enough to be his daughter. His peace is rudely disrupted when his old friend Thomas Huxley ('the Devil's Disciple') washes up on the beach, closely followed by the Bishop of Oxford, Samuel Wilberforce. These three find themselves entangled in an enthralling and thought-provoking comedy about God and science.

Part of the Art Series Post-Show Discussion

MST launches its 9th season of its Part of the Art Series, free opportunities for audiences to engage with MST's work in new ways. Audience members are encouraged to attend MST's Part of the Art Series free post-show discussions:

October 10: Prof. Scott Solomon, evolutionary biologist, Rice University, will give a post-show talk about Darwin "the man," followed by an open discussion with the artists and audience.

*October 17: Following the matinee, join MST for a discussion with playwright Crispin Whittell. The discussion will be at the theater but the playwright will be on Zoom, as he is in England!