MY NAME IS NOT MOM is Coming to the Wortham Center's Cullen Theater in September

Performing Arts Houston will present the outrageously funny My Name is NOT Mom tour at the Wortham Center's Cullen Theater, on September 9-10, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Moms turned comedians Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony, and Dena Blizzard take the stage with stand-up, storytelling, and videos for an interactive and hilarious celebration of motherhood. Tickets start at $40, at performingartshouston.org.

About My Name is NOT Mom

Having amassed a combined total of over 11 million followers across their online platforms, this comic trio is coming to Houston to share the highs and lows of every stage of motherhood. Jenkins, Masony, and Blizzard connected during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and began writing their live show via zoom. The show brings laughter and unity to those facing the harrowing challenges of motherhood as the comedians speak the truth about raising children and dealing with husbands. After quarantining and living through a pandemic with kids, audience members will rejoice in the brutal relatability of these three mom-comedians.



Meredith Masony is a wife to one, Mother to three, and is the emotional support person to two dogs. Meredith has over 4 million followers across social media platforms as a result of her unfiltered and somewhat chaotic parenting journey. Life isn't supposed to be easy, but at least we can find the funny. Meredith, Dena, and Tiffany have found friendship due to their similar take on life, comedy, and doing their best to stay out of jail...because kids, and well, husbands.



Tiffany Jenkins is the funny lady behind "Juggling the Jenkins". She has over 7 million followers across all platforms and counting! Tiffany is a wife, mother, best-selling author, content creator and recovering addict. Although best known for her funny viral parenting videos, Tiffany is incredibly passionate about bringing awareness to addiction and mental illness. Tiffany believes the women share the same outlook when it comes to the necessity of incorporating humor into parenting, because if we aren't laughing, then we will cry. A lot.



Dena Blizzard is a comedian, mother of three and creator of "One Funny Mother", an Off Broadway show and media company dedicated to celebrating wine, women and laughing 'til your face hurts. She is also a viral video star widely known for her "Back to School Rant" (96 M) and Chardonnay Go (24M), which is now a board game for "Wine Lovers, Moms and Other Shameless People." Dena enjoys making videos about the plight of women and drinking wine on the internet. Her daily Facebook LIVE show, One Funny Morning, has over 25K daily viewers and she enjoys eating gluten free lasagna.

About Performing Arts Houston

For over 55 years, Performing Arts Houston has connected audiences with exceptional artists through diverse performances and learning experiences throughout Houston communities and schools. We welcome all to ignite and cultivate passion for the performing arts and explore the vast landscape of artistic expression to discover new understanding about ourselves, create community, inspire dialogue, and enrich our world. More at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190856®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fperformingartshouston.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.