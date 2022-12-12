Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; at Points North Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Elle Anders, Andrea Richards, Roxann Hales, Brandi Kiekel, Stephanie Hendrickson, Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater 22%

Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple box Theater 11%

Paul Hope Cabaret - CABARET - Ovations Performing Arts Community 11%

Ashley Cooper - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 10%

Jana Ellsworth - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 10%

Stephanie Patrisso/Royce Phillips - CAROL BURNETT SHOW - Pasadena Little Theatre 9%

Whitney Wyatt and Steven Reedee - HALLOWEEN CABARET - Purple Box Theater 6%

Amanda Hart Bassett - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 6%

Steven Reeder and Ian Cross - HOLIDAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater 5%

Matthew Pena - SPOTLIGHT: A MUSICAL SHOWCASE - Art Park Players 4%

Careless Christmas - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Larry Luck - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theater 2%

Matt Pena - SHOWCASE - Art Park Players 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carla Prescott & Justin Ray - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 14%

Mieka Phillips - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 10%

Cherita Judson - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 7%

Rebecca Zadeck - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 5%

Brooke Hale - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960! 4%

Courtney Jones - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 4%

Emily Tello Speck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 3%

Amy Keels - NEWSIES JR - Purple Box Theater 3%

Austin Colburn - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Courtney Jones - SOUTH PACIFIC - Tuts 3%

Adam Delka - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theater 3%

Alric Davis - BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - Sankofa collective 3%

Sophia Clark - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Adam Delka - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Meika Phillips - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 3%

Alric Davis - HISTORY, MYSTERY, MAGIC - Express Children's Theatre 2%

Sterling Lovett - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 2%

Annelea Bootle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Inspiration Stage 2%

Victoria Reyes - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 2%

Dylan Burke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 2%

Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON & THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Harrison Guy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

Stephanie Hendrickson - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Victoria Reyes - SHREK JR - Purple Box Theater 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristi Blackford - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 12%

Ya-Ya Smith - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 9%

Dee Willis and Amy Kerne - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 7%

Amber Stepanik - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 6%

Andrew Steward - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 4%

Alejo Vietti - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 4%

Harold J Haynes - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Liliana Abramson & Katherine Bartos - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 3%

Kimberly Hart and Osiris Hart - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Colleen Grady - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

Bonnie Ambrose - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

J.P. Riddle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

Asta Bennie Hostetter - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Nicole Carter/Dana Stephens - HELLO DOLLY - Spark 2%

Meagan Allen - CATS - Purple Box Theater 2%

clair hummel - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IT - stages 2%

Sarah Sneesby & Laura Moreno - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Michelle Bass - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Gentry C. Lumpkin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Roxanne Morris - PUFFS - Stageworks Theater 2%

Alex Jamison - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Debbie Preisler - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stage Right Productions 2%

Julie Montgomery - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 2%

David Eck - URINETOWN - Art Park Players 1%

Daniel Brown - CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aimee Bowles - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 13%

Harold Trotter - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams 12%

Ashlie Driver - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 5%

Aaron brown - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 5%

Logan Vaden - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 4%

Dee Willis - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 4%

Emily Tello Speck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 4%

Alistair Donkin - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

ryan scarlete - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 3%

Andrew Roblyer and Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 3%

Ray Pereira - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Victoria Reyes - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 2%

Logan Vaden - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Zeke - SHOUT HALLELUJAH - Encore Theater 2%

Sammy Green - ROTTEN TOMATOES - Playhouse 1960 2%

Jake Yount - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 2%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

Annelea Bootle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Inspiration Stage 2%

Emily Wells - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University 2%

Manny Cafeo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stage Right Productions 2%

Taibi Magar - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Erin Polewski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 1%

David Eck - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 1%

Ashlie Driver - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sean K. Thompson - HENRY V - Points North Theatre 17%

RaMina Mirmortazavi - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 7%

Harold JAY Trotter - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

Brandon Weinbrenner - CLUE - Alley Theatre 5%

James Black - AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 4%

Alric Davis - BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 4%

Adrienne Shearer - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 4%

Angela Perkins - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 4%

Sam Brown - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Tina Cafeo - WHODUNNIT - Stage Right Productions 3%

Debra Schultz - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Christine Weems - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Sarah Sneesby and Andrew Roblyer - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Willie Alston - BREATHE - Playahz 2%

Natoya Danielle - STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Jennifer Gilbert - GOSPEL GOLDEN GIRLS AND THE MEN THEY HURT - Jennifer Gilbert Ministries 2%

John Sallinger - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

Rob Melrose - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 2%

Detrah Brown - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Kiara Steelhammer - THE FOREIGNER - Playhouse 1960 2%

Vincent Victoria - THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Candice D’Meza - IS GOD IS - Rec Room 1%

Jean Ciampi - THE BOLD AND BOB - Pasadena Little Theatre 1%

Chase Waites - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

Meredith Gaines - MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

HENRY V - Points North Theatre 9%

PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 8%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 5%

SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 4%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 4%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 2%

CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

NOIR - Alley Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 2%

SUPER FREAK: RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box Theater 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 196 2%

TOC TOC - Gente de Teatro 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

SHREK - Purple Box Theater 2%

MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

ANNIE - Playhouse 1960 1%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 1%

IS GOD IS - Rec Room 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Christian and Ron Neyland - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 8%

Brandon Christian and Stephen Driver - THE LION KING JR. - Christian Youth Theater 7%

Brandon Christian - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 7%

Ty Frazier - BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 7%

Nicholas White - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 6%

Andrew Roblyer - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 5%

Christina Giannelli - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 5%

Nicholas Lewis - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 5%

Nicholas Lewis - COLOR STRUCK - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Cathy Holbrook - SHREK - Purple Box Theater 4%

Carolina Ortiz Herrera - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 4%

Isabella Byrd - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 4%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Adam Isbell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 3%

Joesph Reyes - CHICAGO - Stageworks Theatre 3%

David Palmer - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Nathan Haworth - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Aaron Garrett - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 3%

Sean K. Thompson - THE LONESOME WEST - Theatre Southwest 2%

Christina R. Giannelli - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Josh Harbour - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Joe Piper - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

Jennifer Kelley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Josh Harbour - LITTLE WOMEN - Stageworks 2%

David J. Palmer - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre Houston 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brandon Christian - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 13%

Kristel Williams - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 12%

Amos G smith - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams 11%

Amos Smith - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 7%

Willie Brown - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 5%

Stephen W. Jones - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 5%

William Michael Luyties - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 5%

Drew Castleberry - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 4%

Stephen Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 4%

Chelsea Lerner - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Meredith Gaines - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 3%

Robert Linder - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Mandy Henson - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 3%

William M. Luyties - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Alex Musgrove - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

T’Mar Bunch - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Purple Box Theater 2%

Stephen W. Jones - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Brandon Tanner - FOOTLOOSE - Art Park Players 2%

Sam Brown - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 2%

T’Mar Bunch - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 2%

Laura Peete - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 2%

CHIKA KABA MA’ATUNDE - LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

John Cornelius - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 1%

Robin Ward Holloway - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 1%

Brittany Crowe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 1%



Best Musical

SUPER FREAK - 1989 dreams 11%

LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 10%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CYT Houston 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 5%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 4%

CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 4%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Creek Community Theatre 4%

FOOTLOOSE - CYT Houston 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

ANNIE - Playhouse 1960 3%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple box theater 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 2%

FROZEN - Hobby Center 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spark 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

GOSPEL GOLD GIRLS - Jennifer King 1%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 1%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Match 1%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Faith West Academy 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 10%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 9%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 9%

BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 8%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theater 6%

TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 6%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (THE COUNTRY MUSICAL) - Spark 4%

72 MILES TO GO... - Alley Theatre 4%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 4%

GOSPEL GOLDEN GIRLS - Jennifer Gilbert Ministries 3%

MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 3%

BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 3%

CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria presents 3%

BREATHE - Playahz 3%

THE BOLD AND BOB - Pasadena Little Theatre 3%

FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

GIDEON & THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 2%

SONG OF ME - Stages 2%

LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

LONI UNCAGED - Alliance Theatre 2%

DO YOU STILL LOVE ME? - AWJ Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Ross - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre Houston 9%

Gavin Cabote - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 6%

Isabella Barosh - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 5%

Austin Tolles - FOOTLOOSE - CYT Houston 4%

John George - SHREK JR - Purple Box Theater 3%

Christy Altomere - NOIR - Alley Theatre 3%

Royce Reid - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 2%

Alexa Rae - SHE LOVES ME - HITS Theatre 2%

Claire Spencer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - A.D. Players 2%

Isaiah Zellie Bass - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Bralyn Medlock - KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Wyatt Langhennig - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 2%

Reggie Jamz - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Mark Ivy - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Derrick Gibbs - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Elle Anders - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Adrian Almy - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 1%

Stephen swank - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 1%

Andrew Steward - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 1%

Tyler Galindo - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 1%

Whitney Wyatt - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Laurelyn Korfage - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 1%

Vincent Victoria - CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria presents 1%

Elise Gibney - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 1%

Lucas Olivarez - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Andrea Riles - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 10%

Fabiola Andújar - A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre 9%

Austin Tolles - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Grand Oaks High School 6%

Tara Okopie - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 6%

Matthew Alter - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Rice University 3%

Justin Chukwujekwu - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Dylan Godwin - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

Matthew Wehring - WHO DUNNIT - Crighten theater 3%

Jordan okeke - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 3%

Wykesha King - COLOR STRUCK - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Daronette Alexander - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Brandon Morgan - MISS MAUDE - Ad players 2%

Casey Radle - GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Luke Hales - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Dylan Godwin - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Allison Davis - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance theater 2%

Olivia Cislo - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Amanda Vennebush - MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Wesley Whitson - GLORIA - 4th Wall 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

Jeffery Womack - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Alex Vaughn - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Playhouse 1960 1%

Whitney Zangarine - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - THE 39 STEPS - Lonestar Montgomery 1%

CarrieLee Sparks - A STORM IS COMING - Vincent Victoria presents 1%



Best Play

HENRY V - Points North Theatre 12%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 10%

CLUE - Alley Theatre 6%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre 5%

TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 4%

WHODUNNIT - Stage Right Productions 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box 4%

MISS MAUDE - Ad players 3%

BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 3%

MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

TOC TOC - Gente de Teatro 2%

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

IS GOD IS - Rec Room 2%

APOLLO 8 - AD Players 2%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Alley Theatre 2%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Shade 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - 1989 Dreams Productions 27%

THE MAGIC FLUTE - HGO Wortham 21%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 14%

JULIUS CAESAR - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston 14%

DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES - Houston Grand Opera 13%

THE BARTERED BRIDE - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston 11%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alyson Miller - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 14%

Afsaneh Aayani - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 8%

Alexander Dodge - NOIR - Alley Theatre 7%

Jamie Desel - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 6%

Trey Morgan - BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 5%

Meredith Ann & Travis Gaines - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 5%

Tim Mackabee - CLUE - Alley Theatre 4%

Nicholas White - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 4%

Benjamin Mason/Laura Price - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Brandi Alexander - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 3%

Cathy Holbrook - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Debra Schultz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Christine Weems - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Kirk Domer - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Ben Mason - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Chad Muska - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Joe Piper - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

CHRISTOPHER OWEN - FROZEN. NT - Hobby Center 2%

Cathy Holbrook and Amy Keels - RIPCORD - Purple Box Theater 2%

ryan mcgettigan - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 2%

James Thomas - TROUBLE IN MIND - MainStreet Theatre Company 1%

Michael Locher - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Alley Theatre 1%

Michael Locher - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Nichols - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 10%

Vincent Victoria - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 10%

T’Mar Bunch - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 7%

Dan Moses Schrier - NOIR - Alley Theatre 6%

Cliff Caruthers - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 6%

Aron Vincent - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 6%

Steve Sarp - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 6%

Joseph Reyes - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 5%

Andrew Harper - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 5%

Andrew Harper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The StarsTrey Harrington 5%

Palmer Hefferan - CLUE - Alley Theatre 4%

Dana Cretsinger - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (THE COUNTRY MUSICAL) - Spark 4%

David Dean - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Rebecca McDowell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 3%

Glenn Wheeler - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Aron Vincent - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 3%

Joel Burkholder - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 3%

Trevor B. Cone - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

David Dean - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Jon Harvey/Hescher - A STEADY RAIN - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

robert leslie meek - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 2%

Edgar Guajardo - EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 1%

JOHN-MICHAEL MANLEY - JIMMY RAYE JONS:WHAT AMERICA DID - NEW ERA THEATRE 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Finch - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 11%

Avery Ditta - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - National Youth Theater 10%

Hazel Lopez - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 4%

Jay Shoemake - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 4%

Demetrus Singleton - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams 3%

Doug Atkins - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - A.D. Players 2%

Osiris Hart - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Kai Desel - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 2%

Chad Fontenot - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 2%

Morgan Marcel - NOIR - Alley Theatre 2%

Wyatt Langehennig - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Owen Theatre 2%

Estus Stephens - HELLO DOLLY - Spark 2%

rayevin johnson - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - 4th Wall 2%

McKenna Castleberry - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 2%

Veronica Amandola - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 2%

Alec White - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 2%

Alric Davis - SHE LOVES ME - HITS Theatre 1%

Nicholas Lewis - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

David Guzman - NOIR - Alley Theatre 1%

Terrie Donald - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Joe Carl White - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

Kaleb Womack - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 1%

Trey Harrington - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under The Stars 1%

Luke Hales - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Alaina Richard - SPAMALOT - Stageworkshouston 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Erin Urick - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLOYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 15%

Brad Cross - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 4%

Matthew Alter - ON THE VERGE OR THE GEOGRAPHY OF YEARNING - Rice University 4%

Erica Bolden - MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Todd Waite - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 3%

Agnes 'Aggie B' Balka - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 3%

Michelle Elaine - CLUE - Alley Theatre 3%

Philip Kershaw - APOLLO 8 - A.D. Players 3%

Ciara Anderson - APOLLO 8 - A.D. Players 2%

Hannah Cook - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 2%

Christina Sato - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stage Right Productions 2%

Hannah Hale - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spark 2%

Tayia Revis - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Rachel Omotoso - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 2%

Alric Davis - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Theater Southwest 2%

Roxy Hales - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Grant Eason - IS GOD IS - Rec Room 2%

Wykesha Renee - SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Chad Fontenot - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 2%

David Rainey - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Megan Poffenbarger - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

Jacqueline Harrison - MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/ Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Justin Finch - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks 2%

Todd Waite - HIGH SCHOOL PLAY - Alley Theatre 1%

Christiana Allison - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

