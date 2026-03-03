Alley Theatre Unveils 80th Season - ROMEO AND JULIET, THE SHARK IS BROKEN and More

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alley Theatre has unveiled its 80th Season. Featuring timeless favorites, playful comedies, and provocative new works, the season promises a true celebration of Alley artistry.

The Girl on the Train

Based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and Dream Works film

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel

Directed by Casey Stangl

Jul. 24 – Aug. 30, 2026, in the Hubbard Theatre

A Woman’s Memory, Her Greatest Betrayal

This modern psychological thriller, adapted from the best-selling novel and hit film, follows Rachel, a woman struggling with dependency. She must piece together her fragmented memories to find a girl who’s gone missing. As her night comes back to her, she considers: who can you trust when you can’t trust yourself?

Romeo and Juliet

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Rob Melrose

Sept. 25 – Oct. 11, 2026, in the Hubbard Theatre

Timeless Love, Eternal Risk

Set in timeless Verona, two star-crossed souls defy the forces that seek to keep them apart. This production of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy shows how each generation reinvents what it means to love and risk everything for it. Discover why this tale continues to inspire artists, dreamers, and lovers.

Uhuru

by Gloria Majule

Directed by Shariffa Ali

World Premiere

Oct. 16 – Nov. 8, 2026, in the Neuhaus Theatre

Who Belongs on the Mountain?

An unlikely group takes on a “Tanzanian-only” ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro in this sharp satire. The dramedy follows a Tanzanian-American tourist, two missionaries, and their guide as they make their way toward the “Roof of Africa.” They must confront questions of access, identity, and who deserves a place on the mountain.

A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Choreography by Christopher Windom

Nov. 15 – Dec. 27, 2026, in the Hubbard Theatre

Houston’s Holiday Tradition!

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

The Night Shift Before Christmas

By Isaac Gómez

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Alley Theatre Commission

Dec. 4 – Dec. 24, 2026, in the Neuhaus Theatre

Adult Holiday Comedy

The Christmas Eve overnight shift is Margot’s personal tradition — even if that means dealing with grumpy drive-thru customers. But when her dead best friend Jackie Marley drops by to warn her of impending late-night visits by spirits, Margot has no choice but to roll with the punches and confront the very Scrooge she’s become. Experience a Christmas Eve like no other in this brand-new holiday show filled with humor and heart.

WOMB 2.0

By Marisela Treviño Orta

Directed by Tatiana Pandiani

World Premiere

Jan. 22 – Feb. 7, 2027, in the Hubbard Theatre

Secure Clinic, Terrifying Gamble

In the not-so-distant future, an undetectable virus has turned childbirth into a terrifying gamble. Welcome to WMB, an ultra-secure, ultra-sterile, and ultra-exclusive birthing clinic. New recruit Claudia has one job: usher the world’s wealthiest expectant mothers into their nine-month sanctuary. Just make sure the wrong thing doesn’t get inside.

The Cherry Orchard

By Anton Chekhov

Translated by Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky

Directed by Richard Nelson

Feb. 12 – March 7, 2027, in the Hubbard Theatre

Chekhov’s Masterpiece Stripped Down

One of theatre’s most celebrated works is stripped down to its essentials. An aristocratic family and their servants grapple with the imminent loss of their beloved estate. Meanwhile, their country faces radical, irreversible change. Step into Chekhov’s world as never before.

The Shark is Broken

By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

March 5 – March 21, 2027, in the Hubbard Theatre

Iconic, Comedic, Chaotic

Dive behind the scenes of the high-stress production process of Jaws! Young Richard Dreyfuss, steady Roy Scheider, and seasoned Robert Shaw are feuding. The schedule is sinking, the booze is flowing, and yes, the shark is broken. Witness the hilarious clashes of big egos, the endless delays, and the juicy mishaps that forged a cinematic classic.

Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile

Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge

April 9 – April 25, 2027, in the Hubbard Theatre

Luxury Cruise, Deadly Secret, Poirot’s Puzzle

Step aboard for a lush and opulent journey up the Nile! A luxurious honeymoon cruise turns deadly when a murder occurs among wealthy passengers. Hercule Poirot must untangle a web of jealousy and suspicion to identify the killer aboard the ship. Prepare for a thrilling, witty, and dazzling whodunit where everyone has a secret.

Marjorie Prime

By Jordan Harrison

Directed by Amber D. Gray

May 7 – May 30, 2027, in the Neuhaus Theatre

A New Kind of Future

An aging woman reconnects with her past through artificial intelligence designed to look and speak like her late husband. This tender drama explores memory, family, reflection, and the stories we cling to. As technology advances, it asks: what does it mean to be remembered?

Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Directed by Rob Melrose

May 28 – June 13, 2027, in the Hubbard Theatre

Just Don’t Break the Rules

This vicious classic pulls you into one unforgettable late night when a couple turns mind games into spousal warfare. Nothing is off-limits. As cocktails flow, boundaries blur, secrets sting, and the truth hits hard. It’s all fun and games…until someone breaks the rules.