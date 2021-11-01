Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Early Presents THE ART OF COUNTERPOINT: BACH & ZELENKA

pixeltracker

Kleine Kammermusik will showcase woodwind chamber gems from two High Baroque figures: Johann Sebastian Bach and Jan Dismas Zelenka.

Nov. 1, 2021  

Houston Early Presents THE ART OF COUNTERPOINT: BACH & ZELENKA

Houston Early Music will present a performance by Kleine Kammermusik, an ensemble known for creating fresh, entertaining events with a distinctively historic flavor, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

The concert, The Art of Counterpoint: Bach & Zelenka, will take place at Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Blvd. in Houston, 77008.

Kleine Kammermusik will showcase woodwind chamber gems from two High Baroque figures: Johann Sebastian Bach and Jan Dismas Zelenka. Each composer has a legacy of profound counterpoint - setting different melodic lines against each other - and also for brilliant melody, deft harmonic interplay and musical drama.

Tickets are available at https://houstonearlymusic.ludus.com.


Related Articles View More Houston Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Logo Hat
Ain't Too Proud Logo Hat
Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle
Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle
Beautiful Title Keychain
Beautiful Title Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • LA Opera Presents Holiday Production Of Rossini's CINDERELLA
  • Getty's Villa Theater Lab Returns; LIZASTRATA ONLINE! Now Streaming
  • Abigail Barlow and James Hayden Rodriguez to Lead the Cast of Broadway-Bound INVINCIBLE at The Bourbon Room
  • Long Beach Ballet's Holiday Classic THE NUTCRACKER Returns for Five Performances Only This December