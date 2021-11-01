Houston Early Presents THE ART OF COUNTERPOINT: BACH & ZELENKA

Houston Early Music will present a performance by Kleine Kammermusik, an ensemble known for creating fresh, entertaining events with a distinctively historic flavor, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

The concert, The Art of Counterpoint: Bach & Zelenka, will take place at Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Blvd. in Houston, 77008.

Kleine Kammermusik will showcase woodwind chamber gems from two High Baroque figures: Johann Sebastian Bach and Jan Dismas Zelenka. Each composer has a legacy of profound counterpoint - setting different melodic lines against each other - and also for brilliant melody, deft harmonic interplay and musical drama.

Tickets are available at https://houstonearlymusic.ludus.com.