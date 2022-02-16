Houston Chamber Choir Presents DE LA NOCHE AL DIA With Guest Conductor Maria Guinand

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, Robert Simpson founder and artistic director, presents "De la noche al día" under the directions of guest conductor María Guinand from Venezuela.

"De la noche al día," which means "From Night to Day," will explore things of a darker, somber nature then move into daylight and the brightness of the spirit. Most of the music comes from Central and South America-spotlighting creators ranging from Esteban Salas, an 18th-century Cuban composer, to Alberto Grau, Guinand's husband and an esteemed composer in his own right.

In demand around the world, Guinand brings a master's touch to the exuberant and passionate music of Central and South America. She will conduct the talented men and women singers of the Houston Chamber Choir.

Learn more at HoustonChamberChoir.org.