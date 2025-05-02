HADESTOWN, CLUE, and More Set For Broadway at Buddy Holly Hall 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has announced the 25–26 Season for The Buddy Holly Hall. The 25–26 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, BLUE MAN GROUP, HADESTOWN, CLUE and Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (LUBBOCK PREMIERE!)

Jan. 16–18, 2026

The Buddy Holly Hall

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical!

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE (LUBBOCK PREMIERE!)

Feb. 20–22, 2026

The Buddy Holly Hall

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Lubbock in this internationally acclaimed hit musical. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

BLUE MAN GROUP

March 20–22, 2026

The Buddy Holly Hall

BLUE MAN GROUP performances are a celebration of human connection. Mixing art, music, comedy and state-of-the-art technology, the show encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child and see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore our cultural norms with wide-eyed wonder, poking fun at our collective quirks and reminding us how much we all have in common.

BLUE MAN GROUP is not just a show featuring three bald and blue men, it’s a total immersive experience. We think of the Blue Man as an “everyman” – he really holds a mirror up to us and our culture and helps us laugh at ourselves a bit, and see ourselves and our world a bit differently. The real goal of any BLUE MAN GROUP show is to celebrate all that we have in common as human beings—to celebrate our curiosity, our creativity, and our need for community.

HADESTOWN (LUBBOCK PREMIERE!)

April 17–19, 2026

The Buddy Holly Hall

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

CLUE (LUBBOCK PREMIERE!)

May 8–10, 2026 -more-

The Buddy Holly Hall

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN

June 19–21, 2026

The Buddy Holly Hall

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Comments