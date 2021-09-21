Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOD'S MEGAPHONE lays this Weekend at Charles Bender Performing Arts Center

pixeltracker

Performances will take place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 24th - 26th.  

Sep. 21, 2021  
GOD'S MEGAPHONE lays this Weekend at Charles Bender Performing Arts Center

The Texas Repertory Theatre announces its continuing performances of God's Megaphone: A Visit with CS Lewis in the beautiful and historic Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble. These performances, PLAYING THIS WEEKEND will take place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 24th - 26th.

Acclaimed, award-winning actor and Texas Rep founder Steven Fenley portrays the Cambridge don and best-selling author in God's Megaphone: A Visit with C.S. Lewis, a theatrical event that brings this legendary Christian apologist to life with all of his intellect, warmth, wisdom, and humor intact. Using material from Lewis' own writings, his extensive correspondence, and excerpts from dramatic texts illuminating his life, God's Megaphone traces his life from best-selling author, to harbinger of WWII's resistance of evil, to loving husband and inspirational leader.

These limited engagement performances will be at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble, TX (611 Higgins Street). Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm For more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com


Related Articles View More Houston Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

From This Author Stephi Wild