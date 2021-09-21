GOD'S MEGAPHONE lays this Weekend at Charles Bender Performing Arts Center

The Texas Repertory Theatre announces its continuing performances of God's Megaphone: A Visit with CS Lewis in the beautiful and historic Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble. These performances, PLAYING THIS WEEKEND will take place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 24th - 26th.

Acclaimed, award-winning actor and Texas Rep founder Steven Fenley portrays the Cambridge don and best-selling author in God's Megaphone: A Visit with C.S. Lewis, a theatrical event that brings this legendary Christian apologist to life with all of his intellect, warmth, wisdom, and humor intact. Using material from Lewis' own writings, his extensive correspondence, and excerpts from dramatic texts illuminating his life, God's Megaphone traces his life from best-selling author, to harbinger of WWII's resistance of evil, to loving husband and inspirational leader.

These limited engagement performances will be at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble, TX (611 Higgins Street). Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm For more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com