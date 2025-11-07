GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Main Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Main Street Theater will continue its 50th Season with its popular holiday tradition of the Pemberley plays with the latest in the series by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon: Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley. Since 2017, Main Street has produced all three plays in the Christmas at Pemberley series (Miss Bennet, The Wickhams, Georgiana and Kitty,) all of which became hits and holiday favorites for many families across Houston and beyond when MST first introduced the Pride and Prejudice sequel to Houston.

The original cast from the 2023 production of Georgiana and Kitty is back with the exception of two actors. Lindsay Ehrhardt is back as Georgiana, Clara Marsh as Kitty, Yemi Otulana as Jane, Chaney Moore as Mary, real life married couple Spencer Plachy and Laura Kaldis as Mr. and Mrs. Darcy (aka Lizzie Bennet), and Ian Lewis as Thomas. Joining the cast are Helen Rios as Lydia and Robby Matlock as Henry. Jessica Jaye is the director.

Georgiana and Kitty opens Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 21 at MST's Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm with a Wednesday performance at 7:30pm on November 26. There is no performance on Thanksgiving Day. Tickets are $45 - $64.