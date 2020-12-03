Free COVID-19 Health Fair To Take Place In Gulfton, Saturday December 5

On Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Culture of Health-Advancing Together (CHAT) will host a free COVID-19 Health Fair open to the public in the Gulfton area.

The COVID-19 Health Fair will include free COVID-19 testing, as well as information and other resources in multiple languages. Gulfton is Houston's most ethnically and culturally diverse neighborhood.

The event will include the participation of organizations including Harris County Public Health, Houston Health Department, Ibn Sina Foundation, Children's Museum of Houston, UT SIGHT, and the Immunization Partnership.

Shows View More Houston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You