Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. to Present VENUS IN FUR This February

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kicking off 2026, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. will present Venus in Fur written by David Ives and directed by Malinda L. Beckham. Drawing inspiration from Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's 1870 Marchella Venus in Furs, Ives' provocative and dark play is an exploration of power dynamics, control, and sexuality.

Thomas is a playwright searching for the perfect actress to portray Vanda in his stage adaptation of Venus in Furs. As the evening wears on, a mysterious and unconventional woman, ironically named Vanda, arrives for her audition. Not only is she late, she also appears far from the ideal candidate Thomas had in mind. As the audition unfolds, Vanda's performance takes an unexpected turn, blurring the lines between the script and reality. Through their interactions, the boundaries between the characters and the actors collapse, forcing both Thomas and Vanda to confront the complexities of their desires and the darker sides of human nature.

David Ives has been active in the American theatre for 50 years. His plays include All in the Timing, Time Flies, Venus in Fur, New Jerusalem: The Interrogation of Baruch de Spinoza, and four verse adaptations of French comedies, as well as radio plays available online at PlayingOnAir.org. He collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on Sondheim's last musical, Here We Are, which premiered off-Broadway at The Shed in September 2023.

The cast of Venus in Fur includes Olivia Knight as Vanda and Jay Sullivan as Thomas. The creative team is comprised of Mark A. Lewis on scenic design and technical director, John Baker for lighting design, Trevor B. Cone for sound design and production manager, Malinda L. Beckham for costume and properties design, Barbara Alicea-Aponte as production stage manager, and Valerie Lerma Puente as assistant stage manager.