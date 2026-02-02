Theatre Under The Stars To Present MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET At The Hobby Center

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Under The Stars will present Million Dollar Quartet from February 17 through March 1 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. The musical dramatizes the December 4, 1956 gathering at Sun Records that brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for an impromptu recording session.

Daniel Durston stars as Elvis Presley, with Sky Seals portraying Johnny Cash, Nat Zegree as Jerry Lee Lewis, and Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins. They are joined by Bart Shatto as Sam Phillips, Isaac Foley as Brother Jay, Kieran McCabe as W.S. “Fluke” Holland, and Margaret Dudasik as Dyanne. The understudy company includes Teresa Zimmermann, Chance Michael Wall, Mike Lucchetti, and Brian Michael Henry.

The production is directed by Tony-nominated performer and director Hunter Foster. The creative team includes Nat Zegree as music director, Wheeler Moon as lighting designer, Andrew Harper as sound designer, Colleen Grady as Costume Designer, Jayson Kolbicz as hair and makeup designer, Logan Keslar as associate Costume Designer, Cameron Felipas as associate lighting designer, McBee as production stage manager, and Trinity Nobles and Chrissy Roy as assistant stage managers. Casting is by Laura Peete.

The score features songs made famous by the artists portrayed in the musical, including “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Hound Dog.”

Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director of Theatre Under The Stars, said, “This show is a joyful spectacle. It captures the excitement, swagger, and raw power of rock 'n' roll! Audiences are going to have an absolute blast.”

Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet start at $46 and are available online or through the TUTS box office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person at the Hobby Center, located at 800 Bagby Street in Houston.