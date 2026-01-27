Stage Door Inc. to Host SECOND CHANCE PROM Gala on Valentine's Day 2026

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stage Door Inc. have announced Second Chance Prom, a special fundraising event taking place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Baytown. This unique evening invites adults to relive the magic of prom night while supporting Stage Door Inc. and its mission to provide accessible theatre and arts programming to the community.

Second Chance Prom is designed for anyone who wants a redo, a first-time experience, or simply a memorable night out. Guests can expect an elegant evening featuring dinner, dancing, live entertainment, a DJ, photo experiences, and both live and silent auctions with items donated by local supporters.

"This event is about celebrating connection, joy, and community," said Marc Anthony Glover, Founder and Executive Director of Stage Door Inc. "We wanted to create something fun and meaningful that brings people together while helping sustain the work we do in the arts."

Proceeds from Second Chance Prom will directly benefit Stage Door Inc.'s youth and community programs, helping support future productions, educational opportunities, and outreach initiatives.

Tickets are available now and organizers encourage guests to get theirs as soon as possible.