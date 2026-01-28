Photos: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at Alley Theatre

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alley Theatre is presenting Real Women Have Curves. Josefina López’s vivacious comedy follows five Latina women navigating the pressures of body image, immigration, and cultural expectations. Directed by Lisa Portes, celebrate the beauty of embracing who you are with this beloved classic.

The cast includes Melinna Bobadilla as Estela, Angela Lanza as Carmen, Sophia Marcelle (The Body Snatcher) as Rosali, Brenda Palestina as Ana, and Xochitl Romero as Pancha.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Mariana Sanchez, Costume Designer Raquel Barreto, Lighting Designer Mextly Couzin, Composer & Sound Designer David R. Molina, Intimacy Consultant Melissa Pritchett, Dialect Coach Cynthia Santos DeCure, Casting by Brandon Weinbrenner and X Casting/ Victor Vazquez, CSA, Stage Manager Madolyn Friedman-Logue, and Assistant Stage Manager Casey Boriskie.

Photo credit: Melissa Taylor

Gloria Vivica Benavides, Melinna Bobadilla, Sophia Marcelle, Angela Lanza, and Brenda Palestina

Sophia Marcelle, Gloria Vivica Benavides, Brenda Palestina, Melinna Bobadilla, and Angela Lanza

Sophia Marcelle and Brenda Palestina

Gloria Vivica Benavides as Pancha and Brenda Palestina

Gloria Vivica Benavides, Melinna Bobadilla, Sophia Marcelle, Angela Lanza, and Brenda Palestina

Sophia Marcelle, Gloria Vivica Benavides, Melinna Bobadilla, Angela Lanza, and Brenda Palestina

Sophia Marcelle, Brenda Palestina, Angela Lanza, and Gloria Vivica Benavides

Sophia Marcelle, Melinna Bobadilla, and Angela Lanza