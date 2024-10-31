DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS is Coming to the Hobby Center in February 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will present Dragons and Mythical Beasts, a fantastical live show for the whole family. Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in Dragons and Mythical Beasts, when it comes to the Hobby Center for a limited one-show engagement on February 27, 2025 as part of a major US tour in 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 am and are available at TheHobbyCenter.org.

Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent creatures and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon…

Back by popular demand, this award-winning West End show returns to the United States following its inaugural tour in 2023. From the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life, don’t miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! The production is suitable for ages 3+.

Comments