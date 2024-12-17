DECEMBER: A LOVE YEARS IN THE MAKING to Premiere at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alley Theatre has revealed the cast of December: a love years in the making. Developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival, Marisela Treviño Orta’s (The River Bride) world premiere follows two Texans connecting throughout decades over poetry, literature, and music. Directed by Marcela Lorca, this love story takes audiences through the seasons of a creative writing professor and her former student’s lives, celebrating the enduring power of connection and a romance that defies time.

“While I adore comedies and tragedies, nothing excites me more than a heartfelt romance,” mused Melrose. “At my core, I’m a romantic, and Marisela Treviño Orta’s stunning December… is everything I love about the genre—poetry, music, missed connections, and that undeniable spark that keeps us captivated. When we first shared December …during our Alley All New Festival, it was magical to watch audiences of all ages connect with this love story that spans a lifetime. Now, we’re thrilled to bring you the world premiere of this remarkable work, developed right here at Alley Theatre. As you experience this beautiful world premiere, know that you are one of the first to see a play that is sure to touch hearts far and wide.”

Orta, known for her lyrical and rich writing style, shared her insights on the production, “December… was originally inspired by my love for the movie Harold and Maude and its unconventional May/December relationship. December… is also a love letter to poetry. Some of my favorite poems and my own original work are read and discussed by the characters. So, if you love poetry and enjoy watching two people flirt for 100 minutes, this play is for you.”

The cast of December: a love years in the making includes Maggie Bofill (American Mariachi) as Carolina (mayor/older), Patricia Duran (Our Lady of 121st Street) as Carolina (menor/younger), Leandro Salazar as Benjamin (menor/younger), and Luis Vega as Benjamin (mayor/older).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Regina García, Costume Designer Sarita Fellows, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Music & Sound Designer David R. Molina, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Debs Ramser, and Assistant Stage Manager Laura Pilar Gutierrez.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES: Simultaneous Spanish Translation Performance on Friday, January 24 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, January 26 at 2:00 PM, Captioned Performance on Sunday, February 2 at 2:00 PM, Audio Described Performance on Sunday, January 26 at 7:00 PM and ASL Interpreted Performance is Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30 PM.

