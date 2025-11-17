Cast Set for A LONG NIGHT World Premiere at Cone Man Running Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cone Man Running Productions proudly will present the World Premiere of A Long Night, a gripping psychological horror play by Matt Elliott and Debra Schultz, opening December 5 at Studio 233 in Spring Street Studios.

A Long Night is the story of a family harboring relationship-ending secrets and devastating truths they've hidden from one another. But when unexpected visitors arrive on Christmas Eve, the façade begins to crack - and what spills out is anything but festive.

This dark, twisted, and unsettling play explores the terrifying cost of silence, the consequences of greed, and the perverse danger of trust. A Long Night is not your usual feel-good Christmas production; it's a chilling tale that lingers long after the final blackout.

The cast features Sam Martinez as Devon, Kalin Coates Black as Mia, Kelsi Gallagher as Barbara, Jody Koster as Jay, Bryan Maynard as Billy, Ashley Shaunte as Kat, and Matt Elliott as Bo.

Performance dates:

Friday, December 5 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, December 6 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, December 7 at 7:00 PM; Friday, December 12 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, December 13 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, December 14 at 7:00 PM; Monday, December 15 at 8:00 PM; Thursday, December 18 at 8:00 PM; Friday, December 19 at 8:00 PM; and Saturday, December 20 at 8:00 PM.

Studio 233, Spring Street Studios

1824 Spring Street, Houston, TX 77007