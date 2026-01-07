Young Audiences of Houston Receives $20,000 Grant from National Endowment for the Humanities

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Young Audiences of Houston has been awarded a $20,000 NEH grant to support Celebration of America through the Arts, a new arts-in-education initiative that will bring interactive, culturally rich learning experiences to children and youth across Southeast Texas.

“Celebration of America through the Arts reflects our commitment to using the arts as a powerful tool for education, connection, and cultural understanding,” said Mary Mettenbrink, Chief Executive Officer at Young Audiences of Houston. “This project allows students to actively explore American identity through music, visual art, movement, and storytelling in ways that are engaging, inclusive, and meaningful.”

The project will bring interactive lectures, hands-on workshops, and participatory arts activities to PK-12 students at four locations, led by professional Young Audiences of Houston Teaching Artists. Through music, visual arts, movement, and storytelling, students will explore themes of American history, culture, and shared civic identity in engaging and age-appropriate ways.

About Young Audiences of Houston

Now in its 70th year, Young Audiences of Houston delivers more than 2,500 programs annually with nearly 200 professional artists, reaching over 289,000 students each year in schools, libraries, community centers, and hospitals across the Greater Houston area. Serving children from early childhood through 12th grade in 14 Southeast Texas counties, Young Audiences of Houston expands access to high-quality arts education where it is needed most. Learn more at yahouston.org.