Cast Announced for New Musical LADY OF AGREDA at City Centre's Queensbury Theatre

The creative team has announced the cast of a new musical being produced in Houston. Lady of Agreda plays March 12 - April 5 at City Centre's Queensbury Theatre.

Lady of Agreda, A Mystical Journey is a new musical with a book by Marley Singletary and music and lyrics by Cynthia Jordan that tells the mesmerizing true story of the 17th century mystic, Maria of Jesus of Agreda, Spain, known in Europe and the New World as the mystical Lady in Blue. Maria's controversial spiritual writings, longtime correspondence with King Philip IV, and her claims of bilocation are called into question by the Spanish Inquisition who tries her for heresy twice over the course of her life. As one of the most spiritually and politically controversial and influential women of the 17th century, Maria is a woman well ahead of her time who embodies strength, integrity, and courage and realizes the power of her words.

Marley Singletary, line producer and writer says "Maria de Agreda's story is certainly one of great intrigue yet it is also one of great strength and power. Many of those who have not yet heard of the Woman in Blue (and those who have) will find her mysterious life story compelling, inspiring, and relatable."

Featuring a completely local cast, crew and production team includes local talents: Nick Szoeke as King Felipe; Brian Mathis as Benavides; Preston Andrews as Marcilla; Krissy Richmond as Catalina, and Jordynn Godfrey as Maria; Mia Heckler as Jeronima; Gia Martinez as Tula; Jared Barnes as Torre.

Donna Cole founded Lady in Blue Productions, LLC to specifically focus on the development of Lady of Agreda, A Mystical Journey, and she is joined on the Houston production by a seasoned team of professionals: Deborah Kainer (CPA), Marley Singletary (Line Producer/Bookwriter), Cynthia Jordan (Composer/Lyricist), Bruce Lumpkin (Director), Dana Lewis (Choreographer), Rebecca Skupin Marcontell (Stage Manager), Jack Jacobs (Lighting Designer), Ryan McGettigan (Set Designer), Kristin Knipp (Costume Designer), Valerie Kelly (Associate Costume Designer), Jayson Kolbicz (Wig and Makeup Designer), and J'Mill Smith (Costume Assistant).

Prices: $55-$75. Group tickets are available. For more information call the Queensbury Theatre Box Office at 713.467.4497. Single tickets are now on-sale at www.ladyofagreda.com/tickets. Parking is free for all patrons.

City Centre - Queensbury Theatre - 12777 Queensbury Lane, Houston, TX 77024





