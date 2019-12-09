BroadwayWorld Houston Awards Update: THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Houston:

Best Actor (Musical)

Tadrian White - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 14%

Manny Tijerina - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 8%

Tre Morgan Lewis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 6%

Best Actor (Play)

Sam Martinez - HARVEY - Stageworks 9%

Ty Fisher - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 7%

Brandon Morgan - THE ROYALE - The Rec Room 7%

Best Actress (Musical)

Maddie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%

Dequina Moore - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater 7%

Isabella Morrison - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE 7%

Best Actress (Play)

Brandy Kiekel - THE RAINMAKER - Harbour Playhouse 7%

Terrie Donald - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%

Tawanna Tarver - THE SOLIDERS WIFE - javen demar productions 6%

Best Choreographer

Alric Davis/Mary Ain Sykes - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 9%

Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 8%

Dana Lewis - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 7%

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Dominique Sharifi - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 11%

Kristin Knipp - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 9%

Teresa Mclemore - ANNIE - Harbour Playhouse 7%

Best Director (Musical)

Alric Davis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 15%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%

Adam Delka - MAMMA MIA! - Stageworks 6%

Best Director (Play)

Bobby Jarel - THE SOLIDER'S WIFE - JaVen DeMar Productions 11%

Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 9%

Errol Anthony Wilks - HAMLET - Sankofa Collective 8%

Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Brianna Escobedo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 12%

Ron Putterman - MAMMA MIA! - Stageworks 12%

Mark Wilson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 12%

Best Musical

THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 8%

ANYTHING GOES - HITS 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%

Best Musical Director

Whitney Wyatt - DISASTER - Bay Area Harbour Playhouse 11%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%

Melanie C. Bivens - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 9%

Best New Play or Musical

THE BIG 1-0 - Inspiration Stage 18%

HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents Moidtown Arts Center 16%

BOOTY CANDY - Catastrophic 11%

Best Play

HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 8%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 7%

FOR COLORED BOYS - Creative Co-Lab 6%

Best Set Design (Play or Musical)

Christopher St James - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%

John Cash Carpenter - MATILDA - Lone Star College-North Harris 7%

james thomas - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble 7%

Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Rick Nichols - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 19%

Alric Davis - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 16%

David Dean - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 14%

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)

Tadrian White - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 11%

Trent Soto - CHICAGO - Inspiration Stage 7%

Gehrig Piddington - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE @miller outdoor theatre 6%

Best Supporting Actor (Play)

Tanner Ellis - PIPELINE - The Ensemble 10%

Wayne C. Babineaux - HAMLET - Sankofa Collective 6%

Harold JAY Trotter - JUST LENA - Vincent Victoria Presents 5%

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)

Emily Adams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 7%

Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%

Annelise Kelly - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE @miller outdoor theatre 6%

Best Supporting Actress (Play)

Jazz Thomas - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%

Karen Rush - LEADING LADIES - Clear Creek Community Theatre 6%

Blythe Kirkwood - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 5%

Best Touring Production

ALADDIN - Hobby Center 21%

BOOK OF MORMON - Theatre Under the Stars 19%

RENT - Hobby Center 18%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Theatre Under the Stars 10%

Inspiration Stage 8%

Bay Area Harbour Playhouse 6%

