Ars Lryica Houston Suspends Events Through March 22 Due to COVID-19

Ars Lryica Houston has just made the following statement in regards to future programming:

Dear Friends,

In the best interest of the community, St Philip Presbyterian Church has taken the decision to suspend activities through March 22nd. Our solo harpsichord concert will be rescheduled for a future date as yet to be determined. However, it is our mission and passion to engage our diverse community through the expressive power of music. In times like these, it is as important as ever to find beauty, solace, and delight in the world around us.

On Saturday at 6 pm, in lieu of the concert, Ars Lyrica will broadcast a special Concert & Conversation with Matthew Dirst. Viewing instructions will be forthcoming.

We are also launching our Musical Moments initiative which will combine live and pre-recorded interviews, music, and memories. Push pause on news and stress: Push play on the joy of music!





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You