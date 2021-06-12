Alley Theatre Announces 75th Season

The Alley Theatre's return to live performances includes three world premiere plays, a world-premiere musical, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

The Alley's team has been diligently planning this celebratory return. The Alley will continue to monitor Houston's COVID-19 cases and vaccinations as the safety of guests, staff, and artists are of the utmost concern. As the Theatre begins to reopen, the Alley will keep guests updated on any changes to subscription packages, seating capacities, ticketing options, and safety protocols for returning.

Learn more at https://www.alleytheatre.org/season.

Check out the full lineup below!

Sweat

By Lynn Nottage

Directed By Rob Melrose

Associate Directed By Eileen J. Morris

Produced In Collaboration With The Ensemble Theatre

Hubbard Theatre

October 1 - 24, 2021

Filled with humor and tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of three women who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, they find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

72 Miles To Go...

By Hilary Bettis

Directed By José Zayas

Neuhaus Theatre

October 15 - November 14, 2021

72 miles. It's the distance between Tucson, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico-and the distance between a recently deported mother and her American-born husband and children. 72 Miles to Go... follows one family over a decade as they grow up, fall in love, fight in wars, and fight for each other. This play by Hilary Bettis ("The Americans") returns to the Alley following development in the 2019 Alley All New Festival and its world premiere Off-Broadway.

A Christmas Carol

Adapted By Doris Baizley

Directed By Brandon Weinbrenner

Hubbard Theatre

November 19 - December 29, 2021

A highly inventive adaptation of the Dickens classic pared down to its essential elements. A resident company of actors assemble to perform a new production of the heartwarming Christmas story. When two of the troupe's actors can't arrive in time for the performance, others step in to create a magical world of holiday make-believe. It will be A Christmas Carol like no other.

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest

By Vichet Chum

Directed By Tiffany Nichole Greene

Hubbard Theatre

January 21 - February 13, 2022

It's senior year in Carrollton, Texas, and Riverside High School's competitive theatre troupe is climbing back to the top from last year's unprecedented loss. Dara is trying to rally his teammates, while new kid Paul disrupts Dara's complete understanding of himself and his small-town suburban life. When coaches Dirkson and Blow make a bold choice for the one-act play competition and the community takes issue, friends and rivals duke it out and find themselves in this uniquely Texan and thoroughly universal coming of age comedy by Texan playwright Vichet Chum, directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole Greene. Developed in the 2020 Alley All New Festival.

Amerikin

By Chisa Hutchinson

Directed By James Black

Neuhaus Theatre

February 11 - March 13, 2022

Developed as part of the 2019 Alley All New Festival. Jeff Browning, a new father desperate for community, casually follows his buddy's advice and tries to join a white supremacist group...but the results of his ancestry test prove surprising. Amerikin follows Jeff as serious consequences come knocking and the line between "us" and "them" gets incredibly blurry.

Sense And Sensibility

By Kate Hamill

Based On The Novel By Jane Austen

Directed By Adriana Baer

Hubbard Theatre

March 4 - 27, 2022

A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters-sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne-after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Dead Man's Cell Phone

By Sarah Ruhl

Directed By Brandon Weinbrenner

Hubbard Theatre

April 15 - May 8, 2022

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a dead man. So begins Dead Man's Cell Phone, a wildly imaginative comedy by MacArthur "Genius" Sarah Ruhl (The Clean House). An off-the-wall play about the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

Born With Teeth

By Liz Duffy Adams

Directed By Rob Melrose

Neuhaus Theatre

May 6 - June 5, 2022

An aging authoritarian ruler, a violent police state, a restless polarized people seething with paranoia: it's a dangerous time for poets. Two of them-the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer Will Shakespeare-meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like young men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series.

Noir

A New Musical

Music By Duncan Sheik

Book By Kyle Jarrow

Lyrics By Kyle Jarrow And Duncan Sheik

Directed By Darko Tresnjak

Noir Is Produced By Special Arrangement With Robert Cole, Mary Beth O'connor, Carl Moellenberg. And Luckygodot Llc.

Hubbard Theatre

June 2 - July 3, 2022

A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger. Inspired by early radio plays and classic film noir, this new musical is written by Broadway artists Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants) and directed by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).

Sixth Annual Alley All New Festival

June 15 - 26, 2022

New plays in development from some of the most exciting voices in contemporary theatre. All readings and workshops are free and open to the public.