A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Opens This Week at 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, is proud to open their 2021-2022 Season with the Houston Premiere of Lucas Hnath's eight-time Tony-nominated A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2.

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 is both a lively sequel to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 masterpiece as well as a stand-alone work of modern feminist drama.

Alanna Dorsett will direct a quartet of local actors including Houston favorites Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl as the iconic Helmers, with Sally Edmundson and Judith Igwilo making their 4th Wall debuts as Anne Marie and Emmy, respectively.

We last saw Ibsen's Nora Helmer literally and figuratively slamming the door on her life. When Hnath imagines Nora's return 15 years later in PART 2, the same burning questions that Ibsen left unresolved in the 19th century are reignited. A modern perspective reminds us that Nora's arguments about freedom, love, responsibility, and gender equality are just as controversial and relevant now as ever. Jeremy Gerard for Deadline.com writes, "Hnath's inspired writing, which endows each character with an arsenal of fastballs, curveballs and spitballs, keep[s] us disarmingly off-balance. He's an uncommonly gifted parodist. For all its seriousness, A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 is suffused with a contagious bemusement."

The design team for this deliciously modern production will include some of Houston's top theatre talent featuring Lighting Design by Christina Giannelli, Set Design by Ryan McGettigan, Sound Design by Yezminne Zepeda, and Costume Design by Cherie Acosta.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's upcoming season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com.