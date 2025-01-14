Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sheryl Renee - CABARET SERIES - ProArts Maui



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Debra McGee - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Oberg - SEUSSICAL - Maui Onstage



Best Dance Production

KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui



Best Direction Of A Musical

Beth Dunnington - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Best Direction Of A Play

Francis Tau'a - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse Maui



Best Ensemble

LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Shack - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Justin John Moniz - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Best Musical

LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Best Performer In A Musical

Charles Cook - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui



Best Performer In A Play

Ally Shore - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Maui



Best Play

CLUE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÉME - Hawaii Opera Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ally Shore - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Kealoha Harper - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tori Hitchcock - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kathy Collins - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

ProArts Playhouse Maui



