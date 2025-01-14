Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sheryl Renee - CABARET SERIES - ProArts Maui

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Debra McGee - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Oberg - SEUSSICAL - Maui Onstage

Best Dance Production
KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui

Best Direction Of A Musical
Beth Dunnington - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Best Direction Of A Play
Francis Tau'a - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse Maui

Best Ensemble
LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Shack - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Justin John Moniz - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Best Musical
LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Best Performer In A Musical
Charles Cook - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui

Best Performer In A Play
Ally Shore - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Maui

Best Play
CLUE - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHÉME - Hawaii Opera Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ally Shore - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Kealoha Harper - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tori Hitchcock - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kathy Collins - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
ProArts Playhouse Maui
 



