Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sheryl Renee - CABARET SERIES - ProArts Maui
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Debra McGee - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Oberg - SEUSSICAL - Maui Onstage
Best Dance Production
KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui
Best Direction Of A Musical
Beth Dunnington - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Best Direction Of A Play
Francis Tau'a - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse Maui
Best Ensemble
LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Shack - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Justin John Moniz - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Best Musical
LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Best Performer In A Musical
Charles Cook - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui
Best Performer In A Play
Ally Shore - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Maui
Best Play
CLUE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHÉME - Hawaii Opera Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ally Shore - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Kealoha Harper - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tori Hitchcock - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kathy Collins - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
ProArts Playhouse Maui
