Diamond Head Theatre Will Present WEST SIDE STORY in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Diamond Head Theatre will present WEST SIDE STORY for a limited engagement March 13 through April 5, 2026, with a possible extension. Tickets start at $43.

Since its 1957 Broadway debut, West Side Story has remained a landmark of American musical theatre, featuring music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, the story follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers caught between rival gangs — the Jets and the Sharks — in 1950s New York City.

The musical first appeared on the Diamond Head Theatre stage during its 1961–62 season. More than six decades later, it returns to Honolulu with its score and themes of love, prejudice, and cultural conflict.

Performances will take place at Diamond Head Theatre. Early booking is encouraged for this production in the company’s 2026 season.