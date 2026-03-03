UHM Kennedy Theatre to Stage PANJI AND THE LOST PRINCESS This Spring

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present Panji and the Lost Princess, a spectacular Balinese wayang listrik (large-scale shadow puppetry) production featuring giant shadow figures, live actors and dancers, and a full gamelan orchestra.

Performances will take place April 17-26, 2026, on the Kennedy Theatre Mainstage. Evening performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on April 26 at 2:00 p.m. Pre-show chats will be offered at 6:45 p.m. prior to the Saturday, April 18 and 25 performances. Tickets range from $9 to $25, with special “Throwback Saturday” pricing available for the April 18 performance.

Co-directed by Theatre & Dance Professor Kirstin Pauka and Balinese master artist I Madé Moja, the production is adapted from a traditional Balinese folktale by I Ketut Wirtawan and I Madé Moja. It brings to life an episode from the beloved Panji epic cycle. Dynamically staged with towering shadow puppets, intricate handcrafted shadow scenery, dancers, actors, and special lighting effects, the performance is accompanied by a live gamelan ensemble led by master musician I Madé Widana.

Rooted in a 13th-century East Javanese romance cycle later embraced in Bali, the Panji tales follow Prince Panji (known in Bali as Raden Ino Kertapati) and his betrothed, Princess Candra Kirana (known in Bali as Langke Sari), whose destined union is repeatedly tested by misfortune, political intrigue, magical disguises, and separation. This production is staged in the tradition of wayang listrik, Indonesian for “electric shadows,” a late 20th-century Balinese innovation that expands classical shadow theatre through giant screens, painted backdrops, complex lighting, three-dimensional effects, and performers, both in front of and behind the screen wearing carved shadow masks. Moja previously staged two acclaimed wayang listrik productions at Kennedy Theatre, Subali-Sugriwa – Battle of the Monkey Kings and The Last King of Bali, and he returns this season as master designer and co-director.



“Everything you see on the screen is created live, in the moment,” shares co-director Pauka. “This type of theatre is as complex as shooting a movie, and we do it all in one take.” Emphasizing the production's entirely handcrafted aesthetic, she notes that there are no digital projections or computer-generated imagery. Instead, simple materials are transformed into theatrical magic weaving together puppetry, shadow casting, choreography, acting, live music, and special effects. “The level of teamwork required goes far beyond most theatre productions,” Pauka adds, expressing deep gratitude to the cast, crew, artistic team, and guest artists for bringing an ambitious four-year vision to life.



In the spirit of Balinese community collaboration, the ensemble includes UHM student performers alongside community members in the gamelan orchestra and dance sections, as well as keiki participants who represent the future of Balinese arts in Hawai‘i. The production is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Norma Bird Nichols, Dr. Roger Long, and Larry Reed, for their strong support of the UHM Asian Theatre Program.