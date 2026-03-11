Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal The March 2026 Prompt

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press, have announced the March prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

March Prompt: A chicken rebellion prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene of a chicken fight where the roosters fight back against their masters. It could take place in Ewa, Waipahu, wherever really. The police could even arrive to help the people being attacked. Anything goes.

Deadline to Enter: March 31st, 2026

Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the

University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental

works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater

professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.

Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about

Hawaiʻi's people. They currently publish two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry

and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a

single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. In forty plus years they have

published a diverse catalog of poetry, prose, screenplays, stage plays, novels, and

more.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your March entries HERE