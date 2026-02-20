Black Grace Dance Company Set to Perform at the MACC in March

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Zealand's leading contemporary dance group, Black Grace, returns to the Castle Theater on Sunday, March 8 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 am to MACC members on Friday, February 20, and to the general public on Saturday, February 21.

Experience the power, passion, and artistry of Black Grace, one of New Zealand's most celebrated contemporary dance companies.

Founded by acclaimed choreographer Neil Ieremia, Black Grace is known for its bold fusion of Samoan and Māori cultural traditions with modern dance, athleticism, and storytelling. Drawing from New Zealand roots to create innovative dance works that reach across social, cultural, and generational barriers, Mr. Ieremia has changed the face of contemporary dance in New Zealand and turned Black Grace into one of the most recognizable and iconic cultural brands. The work itself is highly physical, rich in the storytelling traditions of the South Pacific, and expressed with raw finesse, unique beauty, and power.

Described by critics as “exhilarating, seemingly inexhaustible energy” (The New York Times) and “achingly joyful and triumphant” (NZ Arts Review), Black Grace delivers unforgettable performances that explore universal themes of identity, community, resilience, and the human spirit.

Blending explosive physicality with deep cultural roots, Black Grace has wowed audiences around the world—from Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival to New York City's Joyce Theater—and now brings their unique voice to Maui for the very first time in over a decade.

Don't miss this extraordinary evening of movement, music, and meaning that will stir your heart and leave you inspired.

In keeping with the MACC's dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.