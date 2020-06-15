The Palace Theater, The Kahilu Theatre and More Put Productions on Hold Due to the Health Crisis

West Hawaii Today has reported that theaters including The Palace Theater, The Kahilu Theatre and more have been forced to put their productions on hold due to the health crisis.

Director of the Palace Theater's production of Beauty and the Beast, Larry Reitzer said the cast is doing weekly run-throughs via Zoom and more, "partly to ... keep it fresh in the cast's minds but also to connect and offer support to each other during this confusing and challenging time."

He continued to say,

"We still have no clue when we might open but we continue to rehearse every Saturday for three hours on Zoom...Sometimes we have one hundred kids singing and dancing in their living rooms via Zoom. It's a sad, but a beautiful thing."

Deb Goodwin, Kahilu's executive director shared:

"What is ironic is that not only did we get a PPP loan, we got our grant-in-aid, legislative funding to do health and safety, and energy upgrades to our physical plant... So we, during the shutdown, have found a silver lining in being able to expand those funds and do some remarkable work putting our house in order. Normally, we're too busy with so many activities under our roof, so scheduling these construction projects was a bit of a challenge."

