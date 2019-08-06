THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Opens in Honolulu This Week

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will make its highly anticipated premiere in Honolulu at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall August 7th - September 1, 2019 as part of the 2019 Broadway in Hawaii season. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America. This blockbuster production is part of a three-show series presented by Broadway in Hawaii beginning in the fall of 2019 that also includes The Illusionists - Live From Broadway and RENT - The 20th Anniversary Tour. The only way to secure your tickets now is by purchasing the three-show package or by ordering a group of 10+. Visit www.BroadwayinHawaii.com for details.

For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/ustour/

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, "Having received great critical acclaim in the U.K. and North America, I am really pleased that Laurence Connor's new production of PHANTOM will continue to tour the U.S. playing in tandem with the Broadway production which just celebrated 30 years at the Majestic Theatre."

Cameron Mackintosh said, "With PHANTOM still the reigning champion as the longest-running production on Broadway after 30 phenomenal years, with no end in sight, I'm delighted that this spectacular new production of PHANTOM has been as well-received in the U.S. as the brilliant original and has already been seen by over 3.7 million people across North America since it opened in November 2013. With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson's amazing costumes, the new PHANTOM is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again. With the production continuing to be such a success, we are delighted to welcome our exciting new stars to keep the music of the night soaring for many years to come."





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You