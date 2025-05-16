MAN OF LA MANCHA Begins At Diamond Head Theatre Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Diamond Head Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning musical Man of La Mancha from May 23 through June 8 (may extend).

The musical tells the story of Cervantes-imprisoned during the Spanish Inquisition-who defends his life and honor through a powerful tale of a man who dares to dream an impossible dream.

As Cervantes transforms into the knight-errant Don Quixote, audiences are swept into a world where imagination overcomes fear and idealism defies despair.

Tickets at DiamondHeadTheatre.com or call 808-733-0274.

Comments

