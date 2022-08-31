Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MACC Announces Return Of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, October 14

Band to perform in concert Friday, October 14 in Castle Theater with a dance floor! 

Aug. 31, 2022  
Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the band that brings their signature celebration of jazz and swing music -America's original musical art form - to the MACC's Castle Theater on Friday, October 14, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members Friday, September 2 and to the general public Friday, September 9. Special guests opening the show will be Gypsy Pacific. This concert will offer a dance floor for all patrons with orchestra level tickets.

The band's music is a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's all-original core lineup includes: Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen "The Kid" Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy, piano and arranger. Joining them on the road are Mitch Cooper (lead trumpet), and Alex Henderson (trombone).

In 29 years of performances, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (BBVD) has celebrated jazz and swing music. In fact, the band was named after an autograph by blues legend Albert Collins. Formed in the early 90s in Ventura, California, BBVD has toured virtually nonstop since, performing an average 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music. The band's original horn-infused music and legendary high-energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation, while remaining cognizant and respectful of swing music's rich legacy.

Tickets are $15, $40, $55, $65, $85 and a limited number of premium $125 seats, all plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount. Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members first Friday, September 2 at 10:00 am and to the general public Friday, September 9. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the 'Ohi'a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10am - 4pm, by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).


