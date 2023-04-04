Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Announces Extension To April 16 At Diamond Head Theatre

This hilarious and heartwarming story is about family, commitment and show business.

Apr. 04, 2023  

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Announces Extension To April 16 At Diamond Head Theatre

Diamond Head Theatre (DHT), the nation's third oldest continuously operating community theatre, presents La Cage aux Folles this spring. Opened on March 24, the show now runs through April 16. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com.

"This production is a fun and fabulous, uplifting and flamboyant," said Diamond Head Theatre Executive Director Deena Dray. "We're delighted to be extending the show."

This hilarious and heartwarming story is about family, commitment and show business. Georges is the manager of a Saint-Tropez nightclub featuring drag entertainment, and Albin is his long-time romantic partner. Things are going swimmingly until Georges' son, Jean-Michel, brings home his fiancée's ultra-conservative parents to meet them. Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as a straight man but Albin has other plans.

La Cage aux Folles is a musical based on the 1978 film with the same name directed by Édouard Molinaro with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein.

The musical features songs from the original film including "I Am What I Am," "The Best of Times" and "We Are What We Are." The musical has won an Olivier Award and several Tony Awards.

This Diamond Head Theatre performance is directed by John Rampage with choreography by Andrew Sakaguchi and musical direction by Phil Hidalgo. Costumes are designed by Madison Gholston and set created by Dawn Oshima.

The cast includes: Guy Merola as Georges; Andrew Sakaguchi as Albin/Zaza; Charles Ho as Jean-Michel; Aaron Miko as Jacob; Shari Lynn as Jacqueline; Joe Martyak as Edouard Dindon; Kim Anderson as Marie Dindon; Federico Biven as M. Renaud; Suzanne Maloney as Mme. Renaud; and Jake Wolf as Francis.

Since 1915, Diamond Head Theatre has served as Hawaii's "Broadway of the Pacific." DHT showcases Hawaii's finest local talent, guest artists, and supports performance arts education. DHT is a local, independent nonprofit organization that relies on community support to present its shows and community programs. It is located at 520 Makapuu Avenue in Honolulu and its Box Office can be reached at 808-733-0274.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



60th Season at UHM Kennedy Theatre to Include World Premiere Hana Keaka, Dance Concerts, a Photo
60th Season at UHM Kennedy Theatre to Include World Premiere Hana Keaka, Dance Concerts, and More
Kennedy Theatre's 60th production season will be a celebration of the past, present, and future of Theatre and Dance at UHM Kennedy Theatre.
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWR Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWRITE
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the April prompt for their monthly playwriting contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents Sean Dorsey Dance With THE LOST ART OF DREAMI Photo
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents Sean Dorsey Dance With THE LOST ART OF DREAMING
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return to Maui by Sean Dorsey Dance performing their new work, The Lost Art of Dreaming, directed and choreographed by heralded transgender artist and activist, Sean Dorsey.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents WILD MEAT AND THE BULLY BURGERS Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents WILD MEAT AND THE BULLY BURGERS
Kumu Kahua Theatre welcomes audiences to Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers from March 23 to April 23, 2023. Written by Lois-Ann Yamanaka (novel), and adapted for the stage by Keith Kashiwada and John H.Y. Wat, the popular play follows the challenges of adolescence in 1970's Hilo.

More Hot Stories For You


60th Season at UHM Kennedy Theatre to Include World Premiere Hana Keaka, Dance Concerts, and More60th Season at UHM Kennedy Theatre to Include World Premiere Hana Keaka, Dance Concerts, and More
April 1, 2023

Kennedy Theatre's 60th production season will be a celebration of the past, present, and future of Theatre and Dance at UHM Kennedy Theatre.
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWRITEKumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWRITE
April 1, 2023

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the April prompt for their monthly playwriting contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
YOU'RE NOT SICK Runs At KOA Theater, April 14, 15, 22 And 23YOU'RE NOT SICK Runs At KOA Theater, April 14, 15, 22 And 23
March 30, 2023

Corpus Productions presents You're NOT Sick, a brand new, locally-written dark comedy exploring the role of ableism in contemporary Oʻahu, written by Mike Poblete and directed by Kat Rothman.
Late Night Theatre Company Presents ORDINARY DAYS in April
March 30, 2023

Late Night Theatre Company presents the four-person musical production of Ordinary Days, co-directed by MFA candidates, Jasmine Haley Anderson & Rebecca Mahar as a part of their MFA Acting thesis project.
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents Sean Dorsey Dance With THE LOST ART OF DREAMINGThe Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents Sean Dorsey Dance With THE LOST ART OF DREAMING
March 29, 2023

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return to Maui by Sean Dorsey Dance performing their new work, The Lost Art of Dreaming, directed and choreographed by heralded transgender artist and activist, Sean Dorsey.
share