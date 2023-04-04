LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Announces Extension To April 16 At Diamond Head Theatre

Diamond Head Theatre (DHT), the nation's third oldest continuously operating community theatre, presents La Cage aux Folles this spring. Opened on March 24, the show now runs through April 16. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com.

"This production is a fun and fabulous, uplifting and flamboyant," said Diamond Head Theatre Executive Director Deena Dray. "We're delighted to be extending the show."

This hilarious and heartwarming story is about family, commitment and show business. Georges is the manager of a Saint-Tropez nightclub featuring drag entertainment, and Albin is his long-time romantic partner. Things are going swimmingly until Georges' son, Jean-Michel, brings home his fiancée's ultra-conservative parents to meet them. Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as a straight man but Albin has other plans.

La Cage aux Folles is a musical based on the 1978 film with the same name directed by Édouard Molinaro with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein.

The musical features songs from the original film including "I Am What I Am," "The Best of Times" and "We Are What We Are." The musical has won an Olivier Award and several Tony Awards.

This Diamond Head Theatre performance is directed by John Rampage with choreography by Andrew Sakaguchi and musical direction by Phil Hidalgo. Costumes are designed by Madison Gholston and set created by Dawn Oshima.

The cast includes: Guy Merola as Georges; Andrew Sakaguchi as Albin/Zaza; Charles Ho as Jean-Michel; Aaron Miko as Jacob; Shari Lynn as Jacqueline; Joe Martyak as Edouard Dindon; Kim Anderson as Marie Dindon; Federico Biven as M. Renaud; Suzanne Maloney as Mme. Renaud; and Jake Wolf as Francis.

Since 1915, Diamond Head Theatre has served as Hawaii's "Broadway of the Pacific." DHT showcases Hawaii's finest local talent, guest artists, and supports performance arts education. DHT is a local, independent nonprofit organization that relies on community support to present its shows and community programs. It is located at 520 Makapuu Avenue in Honolulu and its Box Office can be reached at 808-733-0274.